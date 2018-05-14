Cannes 2018: Aishwarya’s Icy Gown Is Giving Us All Goosebumps

The mercury dipped this time and the spectators were transfixed as the undisputed queen of Cannes glided on the red carpet in an icy blue gown. The lady was none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has over the years ruled the red carpet of the prestigious film festival with her spellbinding style and million dollar smile.

The actress donned a 20-foot long purple coloured Michael Cinco cape dress yesterday and today she graced the event in a Rami Kadi gown. Her off-shoulder attire subtly accentuated her slender frame and her gown was so artistically sequined that it gave us goosebumps. Her outfit also featured a wispy train that was adorned with delicate floral applique work.

The ice queen was out of this world in her fairytale gown-meets-contemporary twist. She waved to the media ever so gently as she posed and preened for the shutterbugs.

Whilst she was pulling off her ensemble with a lot of poise, we couldn't help but noticing her very Oriental hairstyle marked by a high bun. Twisted and wrapped in a circular coil, the diva's hairstylist did an impressive job.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked straight out of a magical land as she enchanted us all with her killer style statement. With not even a single strand of a hair out of place, the gorgeous lady stole everybody's thunder.

She nailed it!

Don't you think she is one of the best-dressed celebrities ever at the Cannes Film Festival?