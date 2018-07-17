Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looks So Divine That We Are At A Loss For Words

Can a classic black gown ever go out of style? Perhaps not. And also, we don't want it to go out of vogue. Whew! It hasn't. Amidst embellished navy blues and multi-coloured abstract gowns these days, black gowns still have an important and a special place. And this fact just got proved when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a timeless black gown for a Longines event, which took place at the Paris Le Grand Intercontinental.

She looked radiant in her attire, as she posed like a queen at the grand Salon Opera-the tastefully done hall marked by historical paintings, sculptures, and interiors done in 70 kilos of gold leaf. So, that was indeed the perfect setting for the photoshoot of the very gorgeous Aishwarya.

Her gown was structural and reminiscent of the ball gowns during the post World War II era. It was classically narrow at the waist and flared towards the bottom. The only modern feature in her outfit was the shoulder area. Her neckline area was asymmetrical and drop-shouldered, which made her gown look slightly contemporary.

Ash looked so stunning even without sporting any jewellery. The only accessory that she wore was a feminine watch, which we thought was such a practical add-on. Her makeup was done to perfection and made her look even more drop-dead stunning.

But what also blew us away was her hairdo. Yes, her side-swept hairstyle accentuated her look to a whole new level.

Well, well, we can only say, 'Perfect' 'Perfect' after this divine avatar of hers because rest we are speechless. We can't take eyes off her at all. Isn't she a goddess?