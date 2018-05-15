Cannes 2018: Luxury Jewels Aishwarya Was Spotted In, On The Red Carpet

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan like always was a vision to behold at Cannes 2018. Our poster girl of Cannes stunned us in her sartorial attires. After all, we don't call her the 'Queen of the red carpet' for no reason. The diva perfected myriad looks and made us go absolutely crushing on her.

She didn't even look zillion dollars, on the contrary her beauty and dramatic gowns were just priceless. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is only getting better with time. However, her style was not merely limited to her attires and make-up but her opulent jewellery also left us all dazed.

Not completely bedecked, Ash meticulously accessorized her look with precious ornamental baubles. There was a great sophistication and subtlety in the way she sported her jewellery. Regular at Cannes, Ash was also careful about the number of precious trinkets, she was adorned with. She kept her jewellery minimal and allowed those rare invaluable pieces make a statement.

Curious about what jewellery she was decked in? Let's unlock her exquisite jewels that she flaunted on the red carpet with poise and elegance.

1. A Melody Of Colours

Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan made a dramatic red carpet entry at Cannes 2018 in her 20-foot Michael Cinco peacock dress. Her gown was dipped in different shades of purple and the actress completed her stunning look with de Grisogono earrings. Her glittering statement piece perfectly complemented her vibrant dress. Her amethyst and sapphire earrings were as talked about as her outstanding gown.

2. Unassuming Yet On The Point

Her next red carpet outfit was the frosty blue gown by Rami Kadi, which was embellished with more than 20,000 Swarovski stones. Aishwarya kept her look minimal with an iconic bun but it was also her unassuming Boucheron jewellery that rounded off her look. She sported delicate studs and rings, which went well with her elaborate icy gown. Her floral-inspired ring was quite mind blowing!