Aishwarya, Abhishek, And Aaradhya Were The Epitome Of Sartorial Perfection At Isha Ambani’s Wedding

Aishwarya and Abhishek Isha Ambani Wedding

Aishwarya, Abhishek, and their daughter Aaradhya also graced the grand wedding ceremony of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. Their fashion statements were strong and well, the family looked elegant as ever. Rooted in traditional past of India, their outfits inspired us to go ethnic shopping.

So, Aishwarya wore a deep red sari by none other than Sabyasachi. The actress looked ethereal in her brocade sari that was detailed with intricate motifs. She teamed it with a half-sleeved matching blouse and the border of her attire was meticulously done with golden thread work. She paired her outfit with an elaborate gold choker and wore dazzling earrings. Her makeup was highlighted by a red lip shade and the impeccable bun adorned with gajra completed her look.

Aaradhya looked cute and pretty in her orange lehenga. She wore a half-sleeved blouse and paired it with a complementing flared skirt. Aaradhya's outfit was notched up by a red floral border and she draped a matching dupatta in a cross-bodied style. The delicate necklace and sleek earrings rounded out her look. Her father, Abhishek wore an all-black outfit that consisted of a bandhgala jacket and straight-fit pants. He teamed his ensemble with black-coloured formal shoes.

So, how did you find their outfits? Let us know in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 23:58 [IST]
