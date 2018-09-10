Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wins The Meryl Streep Award And Stuns Us In This Abstract Statement Gown

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya Bachchan SHINES at Meryl Streep Awards | FilmiBeat

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made the country proud again as she was honoured with Meryl Streep Award for Excellence at the first chapter of Women in Film and Television. She was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya for the prestigious event and the two looked spectacular.

Aishwarya, who is famous for wearing the most interesting gowns ever stunned us with this number too that she wore for the occasion. It was a statement gown by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and the actress was a vision to behold. Characterised by dramatic pleats on her shoulders and the ruffled asymmetrical hemline, her gown seemed like a piece of abstract art.

Her outstanding attire was a masterpiece and there was something so-opera about it. It hugged her slender frame beautifully and featured mermaid-like accents. Aishawarya's gown was a fine balance between razor sharp edges and dreamy silhouette. The intricate embellishments done in golden colour also accentuated the gown.

We also felt that it was a perfect gown for the award night as it combined the creativity and glamour. And isn't acting all about that? Apart from the gorgeous gown, what was also worth noticing was the accessory that was coiled around her wrist.

It was a meticulously done gold jewellery, which also commanded attention. With this jewellery, Aishwarya certainly gave us all jewellery goals. Her burgundy tresses were side-swept and fell gently on her shoulders.

Aishwarya's daughter, Aaradhya also looked like a princess in her pink dress. She wore a one-shouldered dress, which was dipped in baby pink colour and was enhanced by voluminous feather skirt. The bodice of her attire was contrasted by a red-coloured sash and the red-hued flower pinned on her hairdo rounded off her look.

Well, like mother like daughter! Don't you all think they both looked awesome. We are at a loss for words, are you too?