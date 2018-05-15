Cannes 2018: Which Attire Of Aishwarya Deserves No.1 Rank?

The reigning 'Queen of Cannes' and of our hearts, Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan didn't even have a single failure at Cannes 2018. She came, she conquered, and now she is back in India.

While she is back in her native country, we can't just stop thinking about her this Cannes season outfits. She left us all awestruck and now we are living in the afterglow.

From laidback to dramatic, Aishwarya carried all the styles at Cannes that you could possibly imagine. Let's take a look at her French Riviera wardrobe and then you can share with us that which attire of hers impressed and stunned you the most.

1. Her Manish Arora's Breezy Dress

Aishwarya kickstarted her Cannes 2018 journey in a flowy attire by Manish Arora. It was a colourfully sequined kaftan-style gown that Ash carried so coolly, as if she was on some de-stressing vacay. Her dress was accentuated by bright butterfly motifs and she left her tresses loose, which complemented with the feel of the dress.

2. Her Michael Cinco's 20-Foot Cape Dress

The first red carpet gown of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2018 was a 20-foot long purple-hued cape dress by Michael Cinco. It took the designer around 3000 hours to design this surreal attire. This painstakingly abstract piece of art was inspired by a butterfly. She also teamed her attire with amethyst and sapphire earrings by de Grisogono.

3. Her Sassy Giorgio Armani's Pantsuit

Aishwarya was also honoured for gracing Cannes Film Festival for more than 15 years as the regular L'Oréal ambassador and also a jury member on a few occasions. She looked like a bosslady at the event in her Armani pantsuit. She accessorised her look with matching Jimmy Choo clutch and attention-grabbing pencil heels by Racine Carrée. Ash sported a middle-parted ponytail for the soirée, which went well with the attire.

4. Her Manish Arora's Jazzy Jacket

The diva for her photoshoot donned a formal white shirt and paired it with a navy blue high-waist skirt. However, she colour-blocked her muted look with a bright red embellished jacket and added the 'glam factor' to her attire. She wore a shimmery pink lip shade and enhanced her no-nonsense avatar with nude strappy heels.

5. Her Icy Blue Gown By Rami Kadi

The Cannes veteran, Ash was a vision to behold in her frozen blue Rami Kadi attire. Her intricately embroidered gown was ornamented with around 20,000 Swarovski crystals and she walked down like a quintessential ice queen on the red carpet. Also, her masterpiece impeccable bun and meticulously placed Boucheron jewels were simply unmissable.

Ash took our breath away in all the attires. We are sure that she had the same effect on you but which attire of hers would you give the number one ranking? Let us know via the comments section.