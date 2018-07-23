Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan's Couple's Airport Style Is So On Point

By
Aishwarya Abhishek Bachchan

Well, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted at the airport with her husband Abhishek and their daughter, Aaradhya. And they were papped crazily but they didn't seem to mind it too much. They stepped out looking so fashionable that our jaws dropped and mercury soared.

So, the empress of the airport fashion, Ash looked stunning AF. She looked radiant as ever in her black LBD and proved to us again that classics are awesome for a reason. Aishwarya wore a full-sleeved dress that had a V-shaped neck and featured an asymmetrical cut. She teamed her attire with black-hued loafers, which seemed comfy and went perfectly well with her outfit. She wore a deep red lip shade and completed her look with reddish-brown tresses.

Aishwarya Airport Looks

Abhishek, on the other hand, looked casual and trendy. He wore a white-hued hooded sweatshirt and paired it with a camouflage green-hued jacket and blue denims. He sported white sports shoes and black-hued shades to enhance his look.

Cute little Aaradhya was dressed up more like her father. She wore a white-hued tee with hearts printed on it and teamed it with classic blue denim jeans and matching jacket.

Aishwarya Rai dresses

We got high style dose of the day and the fashionable trio clearly lifted us from Monday blues.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, July 23, 2018, 18:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 23, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue