Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan's Couple's Airport Style Is So On Point

Well, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted at the airport with her husband Abhishek and their daughter, Aaradhya. And they were papped crazily but they didn't seem to mind it too much. They stepped out looking so fashionable that our jaws dropped and mercury soared.

So, the empress of the airport fashion, Ash looked stunning AF. She looked radiant as ever in her black LBD and proved to us again that classics are awesome for a reason. Aishwarya wore a full-sleeved dress that had a V-shaped neck and featured an asymmetrical cut. She teamed her attire with black-hued loafers, which seemed comfy and went perfectly well with her outfit. She wore a deep red lip shade and completed her look with reddish-brown tresses.

Abhishek, on the other hand, looked casual and trendy. He wore a white-hued hooded sweatshirt and paired it with a camouflage green-hued jacket and blue denims. He sported white sports shoes and black-hued shades to enhance his look.

Cute little Aaradhya was dressed up more like her father. She wore a white-hued tee with hearts printed on it and teamed it with classic blue denim jeans and matching jacket.

We got high style dose of the day and the fashionable trio clearly lifted us from Monday blues.