Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is A Vision To Behold In Her Embellished Gown

By
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Fashion

Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graced the Longines event in Kuwait and she radiated oomph and glamour. The actress looked divine in her golden gleaming gown, which came from Fjolla Nila's eponymous label. Her attire was definitely glamorous and nuanced by sharp accents. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

So, the fashion diva wore a mermaid gown, which came from the New Year 2019 collection of the designer. This gown of hers featured kaftan sleeves and was backed by modern perspectives. It was one of the best outfits Aishwarya had sported in the past couple of months. Her ensemble was accentuated by shiny rock embellishments. It was a figure-flattering number and was detailed with fish-cut. The gown was also enhanced by ruffled edges, which was an interesting dimension.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Latest Fashion
Instagram

The prolific actress accessorised her look with chic rings and delicate earrings. The makeup was nude-toned and highlighted by a muted pink lip shade and purple eyeshadow, which truly notched up her avatar. She also wore a Longines watch, which was classy and went well with her avatar. The side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her gorgeous avatar. So, what do you think about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's ensemble? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: aishwarya rai bachchan longines
    Story first published: Thursday, January 24, 2019, 15:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 24, 2019
     

