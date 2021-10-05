Just In
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Steals The Show At A Runway Event, Even If In Underwhelming Outfits
The buzz started as soon as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted at the airport with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. It was later stated that the actress is headed for the 4th edition of the Le Défilé L'Oreal Paris - a runway show hosted by the Paris Fashion Week. The show was hosted to celebrate sisterhood and aimed at standing up against street harassment. It was an ode to the freedom of movement and freedom of self-expression. While seeing Aishwarya Rai on the ramp after long was an eagerly-awaited moment, her ensemble was a major disappointment - she deserved a better outfit!
It was not an extraordinary look and all the credit goes to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for pulling off this underwhelming outfit, confidently. She walked the ramp with a lot of aplomb, playing with her cape to exude a sense of liberation. So, kudos to her! However, speaking about her attire, it consisted of a full-sleeved bodycon top and a loose drape that was tied at the waist, forming messy ruffles. It was a wrinkled attire but the cape was finely-lined with scalloped edges. The attire was majorly a let down because of the top - it seemed more like a regular top than a runway-worthy one. She paired it with a pair of white sandals, which matched with her attire. The accessories were minimal with studs and rings.
Her makeup was highlighted by hot-pink lip colour, which added a touch of vibrance but it seemed a little exaggerated and didn't quite go well with her attire. However, the smokey kohl and contouring was done meticulously and the side-parted waves-style tresses went well with her look. Even her Rahul Mishra top teamed with casual denim bellbottoms wasn't a winning look. In this attire, the combination of couture and casual didn't work. Also, the bright pink lip shade was not exactly a great choice but it was definitely awesome to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan back with the L'Oreal campaign.
So, what do you think about Aishwarya Rai's outfits from her Paris outing? Let us know that in the comment section.
Image Source: L'Oreal Paris