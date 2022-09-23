Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Ponniyin Selvan Looks Speak Royalty; Know More About Her Goddess-Like Style

Aishwarya as the Queen of Pazhuvoor Image: Instagram In one of the posters of Ponniyin Selvan featuring Aishwarya read a caption of "Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor!". Aish looked like a queen in a red and gold silk saree that had a rich, stately look to it. Kanchipuram Silk sarees are the pride of southern India and since the story of the film revolves around the Chola dynasty which is a Tamil thalassocratic empire of southern India, royalties clad in rich silk ensembles make an apt choice! Her jewelry is also meticulously curated to match her royalty outlook. Her traditional temple jewelry encrusted with rich diamonds, and rich gemstones made a perfect match to her silk outfits!

Temple Jewellery, Side Hair Bun, and More Image: Twitter Interestingly, Aishwarya is playing a dual role in Ponniyin Selvan, as queen Nandini and as Mandakini Devi, Nandini's mute and deaf mother. That explains her different looks from the released images and posters! Her traditional temple jewellery includes moon-shaped matha patti, choker neckpiece, long haram, waistbelt, baajubandh, and jimikkis or jhumkas. Real gold temple jewellery often has pearls, precious gemstones, and, of course, gold design to it. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Queen Nandini and Mandakini Devi is seen sporting the traditional temple jewellery to accentuate her royal ensembles. Another peculiar southern regional look includes a side hair bun style, which is mostly elevated with a golden hair accessory. The makers of Ponniyin Selvan have included that minute costume detailing perfectly!