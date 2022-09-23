Just In
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Ponniyin Selvan Looks Speak Royalty; Know More About Her Goddess-Like Style
Mani Ratnam's magnum opus film Ponniyin Selvan: 1 or PS:1's teaser and trailer were released recently, and fans couldn't stop praising Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's ethereal look as Queen Nandini. The diva is looking an epitome of grace and royalty!
Image: Instagram
When it comes to period dramas the onscreen characters have to look apart and relatable. From costumes, hair, makeup, and more; everything needs to resonate with the history, and storyline to make the characters come alive on the big screen. From the trailer and pictures released, it looks like the makers have put in a lot of effort to make Aishwarya aka Queen Nandini appear her angelic best!
Keep reading to know more about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look in Ponniyin Selvan!
Aishwarya as the Queen of Pazhuvoor
Image: Instagram
In one of the posters of Ponniyin Selvan featuring Aishwarya read a caption of "Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor!".
Aish looked like a queen in a red and gold silk saree that had a rich, stately look to it. Kanchipuram Silk sarees are the pride of southern India and since the story of the film revolves around the Chola dynasty which is a Tamil thalassocratic empire of southern India, royalties clad in rich silk ensembles make an apt choice!
Her jewelry is also meticulously curated to match her royalty outlook. Her traditional temple jewelry encrusted with rich diamonds, and rich gemstones made a perfect match to her silk outfits!
Temple Jewellery, Side Hair Bun, and More
Image: Twitter
Interestingly, Aishwarya is playing a dual role in Ponniyin Selvan, as queen Nandini and as Mandakini Devi, Nandini's mute and deaf mother. That explains her different looks from the released images and posters!
Her traditional temple jewellery includes moon-shaped matha patti, choker neckpiece, long haram, waistbelt, baajubandh, and jimikkis or jhumkas. Real gold temple jewellery often has pearls, precious gemstones, and, of course, gold design to it.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Queen Nandini and Mandakini Devi is seen sporting the traditional temple jewellery to accentuate her royal ensembles.
Another peculiar southern regional look includes a side hair bun style, which is mostly elevated with a golden hair accessory. The makers of Ponniyin Selvan have included that minute costume detailing perfectly!
Red Saree, Mookuthi, and Long Tresses
Image: Twitter
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's latest picture released as Queen Nandini is breathtaking, to say the least. Clad in a red saree, her royal appearance is defined with temple jewellery pieces, a layered gold necklace, traditional mookuthi (south Indian style nose pin), and long open tresses!
Be it Jodha Akbar or Ponniyin Selvan, period dramas and Aishwarya Rai are a seamless combination. When it comes to playing royalty on the big screen, nobody fits the part like Ash does! Don't you agree?
Ponniyin Selvan releases on 30 September 2022.
