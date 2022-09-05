Just In
Barbiecore Trend: Ananya Panday To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Celebs Love Wearing Pink
Barbiecore fashion, think it is related to wearing Barbie-style clothes and accessories? If you thought the same, then you got that right! Barbiecore fashion is all about dressing up like Barbie which is chic, glam, and extra-feminine!
Image: Instagram
There is no secret that Barbie doll is often presented wearing pink. Associated with girl power and femininity, the colour pink is forever chic. Be it formal or casual outfits, the color pink provides a stunning outlook when flaunted as clothing or accessories.
What's more? From Ananya Panday to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the Barbiecore style is now favored by Bollywood celebrities too!
Take a look at stunning Barbiecore outfits that Bollywood Divas wore featuring everything pink:
Ananya Panday in Pink Corset
Image: Instagram
Ananya Panday is one actress of the new-gen who is not afraid to take style leaps. She is always seen experimenting with her looks and can pull off any outfit with a panache!
She chose a co-Ord set in pretty pink. It included a corset top that had a plunging neckline and flare pants. Ananya accentuated the pink casual outfit with stud earrings and a few statement rings. Her makeup was subtle with sculpted cheeks and nude-tinted lips!
Kriti Sanon in Pink Mini Dress
Image: Instagram
Kriti Sanon's Insta feeds are full of inspirational outfits. She looked glamorous in a pink mini dress. The bodycon dress had a simple look with minimal ruffled detailing at the shoulders and sides. The outfit hinted at the popular barbiecore trend which features a love for pink!
She styled the off-shoulder pink ruched outfit with sparkly silver hoops and nude slingback pumps. Kriti went for a center-parted ponytail and minimal makeup look!
Kiara Advani in Pink Blazer
Image: Instagram
The pantsuit outfit continues to be a favorite amongst Bollywood divas. Kiara Advani looked chic in a bright pink blazer that exuded Boss lady vibes. Pink is often termed as a girly color, but it can add an edgy appeal too with the right outfit. Kiara proved this fashion philosophy by donning a lovely pink blazer!
The Kabir Singh star accentuated her lady in pink outlook with gold dangler earrings and matching pink heels. Kiara went for a dewy makeup and tidy bun look!
Janhvi Kapoor in Pink Halter Dress
Image: Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor looked like a dream in a sparkly pink outfit. Her extra-glamorous pink sequin outfit accentuated her curves. The Goodluck Jerry star accentuated her disco-inspired outfit with diamond studded hoops.
Sara Ali Khan in Pink Jumpsuit
Image: Instagram
Jumpsuits make a go-to choice for casual wear requirements. The pretty Sara Ali Khan went for an off-shoulder jumpsuit in lovely pink. Her playful outfit featured half off-shoulder and half-puff sleeve look.
Sara's choice of footwear was pretty interesting too! She completed her pink jumpsuit with floral print pumps. For a plain outfit, showcasing prints via accessories makes a smart fashion hack!
Aishwarya Rai in Pink Pantsuit
Image: Pinterest
The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai looked like a boss lady in a stunning pink pantsuit. She accentuates the bright pink outfit with a matching sash. Her outfit was completed with matching pumps and open hair tresses. Her makeup was flawless with classic eyeliner and a dewy face!
