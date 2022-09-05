Barbiecore Trend: Ananya Panday To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Celebs Love Wearing Pink

Ananya Panday in Pink Corset Image: Instagram Ananya Panday is one actress of the new-gen who is not afraid to take style leaps. She is always seen experimenting with her looks and can pull off any outfit with a panache! She chose a co-Ord set in pretty pink. It included a corset top that had a plunging neckline and flare pants. Ananya accentuated the pink casual outfit with stud earrings and a few statement rings. Her makeup was subtle with sculpted cheeks and nude-tinted lips!

Kriti Sanon in Pink Mini Dress Image: Instagram Kriti Sanon's Insta feeds are full of inspirational outfits. She looked glamorous in a pink mini dress. The bodycon dress had a simple look with minimal ruffled detailing at the shoulders and sides. The outfit hinted at the popular barbiecore trend which features a love for pink! She styled the off-shoulder pink ruched outfit with sparkly silver hoops and nude slingback pumps. Kriti went for a center-parted ponytail and minimal makeup look!

Kiara Advani in Pink Blazer Image: Instagram The pantsuit outfit continues to be a favorite amongst Bollywood divas. Kiara Advani looked chic in a bright pink blazer that exuded Boss lady vibes. Pink is often termed as a girly color, but it can add an edgy appeal too with the right outfit. Kiara proved this fashion philosophy by donning a lovely pink blazer! The Kabir Singh star accentuated her lady in pink outlook with gold dangler earrings and matching pink heels. Kiara went for a dewy makeup and tidy bun look!

Janhvi Kapoor in Pink Halter Dress Image: Instagram Janhvi Kapoor looked like a dream in a sparkly pink outfit. Her extra-glamorous pink sequin outfit accentuated her curves. The Goodluck Jerry star accentuated her disco-inspired outfit with diamond studded hoops.

Sara Ali Khan in Pink Jumpsuit Image: Instagram Jumpsuits make a go-to choice for casual wear requirements. The pretty Sara Ali Khan went for an off-shoulder jumpsuit in lovely pink. Her playful outfit featured half off-shoulder and half-puff sleeve look. Sara's choice of footwear was pretty interesting too! She completed her pink jumpsuit with floral print pumps. For a plain outfit, showcasing prints via accessories makes a smart fashion hack!