Neeta Lulla Shares The Backstory Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Lehengas Creation For Jodhaa Akbar Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan starrer 2008 historical-romance film Jodhaa Akbar was a great hit and did fantastically well at box office. The film also won many awards including seven Star Screen Awards, five Filmfare Awards and two National Film Awards. The film showed the beautiful chemistry between Hrithik Roshan, who played the role of Mughal Emperor Jalal-ud-din Muhammad Akbar and Aishwarya Rai, who played the role of Rajput princess Jodhaa Bai.

Neela Lulla, who designed the costumes of Aishwarya Rai in her 1999 films Taal and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, also designed the actress' lehengas in Jodhaa Akbar. Talking about Aishwarya's look, recently, Neeta shared the backstory of how the creation of her lehengas was done. She wrote, 'An important aspect that I had to keep in mind while making the garments, was that the fabrics could not have a shine as the DOP Kiran Deohans was using natural light for the majority of the film. While working on @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb look the challenge was to give a Matt yet rich look to her lehengas so we used organic cotton and mul for the base and embroidered it with details of Kasab and Resham work to create a brocade look then adding gota patti Kundan and metal embellishments to further add the ornateness of the details. Jewellery was specially worked on for each look by Tanishq and coordinated with each outfit, the weight was so much that each piece had to be tacked in place carefully onto the dress post wearing the entire look so that it did not weigh down on the neck.'

Neeta Lulla also shared some pictures of the actress in different lehengas. So, let us take a close look at it.

Aishwarya Rai In A Red-Green Lehenga Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was dressed in a grass green hued lehenga, which was accentuated by golden round-shaped patterns and intricate border. She teamed her lehenga with a half-sleeved contrasting red-hued printed choli and draped a sheer yellow dupatta that featured silver dotted prints and embroidered border. The actress completed her look with a pair of juttis and accessorised her look with silver-toned maang tikka, drop earrings, and two necklaces, bracelets, and rings. Aishwarya let loose her long straight tresses and spruced up her look with pointed brows, tiny red bindi, kohled eyes, and red lip shade. Aishwarya Rai In An Off-White Lehenga Aishwarya Rai Bachchan donned a flared off-white lehenga, which was accentuated by green-hued intricate floral patterns and pearl-detailed thin border. She teamed it with a half-sleeved plunging-neckline plain matching choli that featured embellished border. The diva draped a sheer green dupatta that covered her bodice and her hair. White pearl-detailed maang tikka, earcuff with earrings, two necklaces, heavy golden bracelets, and rings upped her look. Aishwarya tied her mid-parted tresses into a hairdo and wrapped up her look with a red bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, pink highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade. Aishwarya Rai In A Red Bridal Lehenga Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked divine in her red bridal lehenga, which was heavily embroidered and embellished. She teamed her lehenga with a half-sleeved matching choli and draped the dupatta over her head. Her jewellery game was also very strong. She opted for a white and red-pearl detailed maang tikka, nath, a pair of jhumkis with a red-hued touch in it, heavy gold choker and necklace that had white pearls and red stone work, heavy armlets, a pair of handcuff, haath phool, and rings. Filled pointed brows, red bindi, curled lashes, neutral-toned eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade elevated her look. Aishwarya Rai In A Yellow-Orange Lehenga Aishwarya Rai was decked up in a yellow lehenga that featured subtle prints. She paired it with a half-sleeved sweetheart-neckline orange choli, which was accentuated by embellished patterns. The actress draped a green sheer dupatta that had golden embroidered border. She notched up her look with a red-stone detailed gold maang tikka, nath, earcuff with earrings, heavy choker, big white pearl-detailed long mala, handcuff, bangles, and multiple rings. She pulled back her tresses into a braided tail and enhanced her look with a red bindi, round brows, kohled eyes, black eye shadow, and light pink lip shade. Aishwarya Rai In A Bright Yellow Lehenga Aishwarya Rai looked regal in her bright yellow lehenga. Her lehenga was accentuated by silver work and she draped the matching sheer dupatta over her head and around her bodice. Her dupatta featured silver embellished border with mirror and stone work in it. With this lehenga also, she kept her jewellery game strong. The diva accessorised her look with a maang tikka, a big round nath, earrings, maroon and gold-toned choker, multi-layered silver-toned necklace that had white pearl and black stone detailing, heavy bangles, and multiple rings. Slight contouring marked by red bindi, filled brows, curled lashes, soft blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

So, what do you think about these lehengas of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: House Of Neeta Lulla