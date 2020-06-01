Katrina Kaif Or Sonam Kapoor Or Priyanka Chopra, Whose Neeta Lulla Attire Is The Most Impressive? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Veteran fashion designer, Neeta Lulla has been sharing throwback moments of costume designing, she has done for films such as Taal, Darr, and more. However, recently she shared throwback pictures of Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who walked the ramp in her creation. With her post, she reminded us of the ramp fashion moments. So, take a look at the ramp moments of Katrina, Sonam, and Priyanka and learn about their outfits.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif was a vision to behold as she walked the ramp in Neeta Lulla outfit. She looked resplendent in her traditional attire, which was in tune with the sensibilities of a modern woman. It was a gorgeous number and must-wear for wedding functions such as sangeet and reception. So, splashed in the hues of ombré, Katrina Kaif wore a crystal-embellished blouse that was sleeveless with complementing jewel-toned hand gloves and teamed it with a sharara-inspired skirt. Her attire was tired in 30 yards of lace and Katrina wore a matching dupatta, which completed her attire look. She accessorised her look with a diamond neckpiece and earrings. The makeup was dewy-toned and the side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja walked the ramp in an exquisite saree designed by Neeta Lulla. With her saree look, she not only exuded regal vibes but also inspired us to try a vintage look. It was a custom-made tulle saree with hand-embroidered intricate detailing. The designer used ivory resham and silver kasab with motifs inspired by the Nawab's grandeur and splendour. We totally loved the floral accents on her saree and Sonam Kapoor paired it with a matching blouse. She wore minimal emerald jewellery and a floral jewel-toned hairband. Sonam upped her look with a vibrant pink lip shade. This attire of hers seemed perfect for wedding and festive occasions.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

At Lakme Fashion Week, Priyanka Chopra Jonas graced the ramp and radiated sassy vibes in her outfit that was minimal and totally modern. The stunning actress wore a quarter-sleeved kaftan dress that was collared and accentuated by Aztec motifs that were embroidered using traditional Badla work. Her kaftan dress was certainly light-weight and featured side-slit. She paired her dress with complementing sandals that went well with her dress. Priyanka Chopra spruced up her look with dainty earrings and a ring. The nude-toned makeup with muted pink lip shade and the middle-parted hairdo rounded out her avatar. You should opt for this dress if you are looking forward to attending an informal party.

So, whose attire did you like the most? Let us know that.

Courtesy: House Of Neeta Lulla's Instagram