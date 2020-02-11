Just In
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Is Elegance Personified In Manish Malhotra’s White Sari And Neat Braided Bun
If there is one actress in Bollywood industry who has never failed to impress us with her sartorial choices, it's none other than Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. The actress is known for her experimental fashion games in the industry and that's the reason she is popularly regarded as the fashionista of the town. Apart from her quirky fashion games, the diva has also inspired us with her elegant looks and the recent one just took our heart away.
Lately, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle, sharing a series of pictures from her recent photoshoot in a simple white-hued sari. The actress looked extremely beautiful in her elegant sari. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.
So, for a jewellery launch event, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja opted for a simple and elegant plain white-hued sari by ace designer Manish Malhotra, which featured a thin silver border. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style and paired it with half-sleeved round-collar matching backless blouse. The actress completed her look with heels from Manolo Blahnik. The diva upped her elegant look with a pair of green-stone detailed silver-toned earrings and necklace from the label BVLGARI.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, black winged eyeliner with white beads, soft blush, and nudish pink lip shade spruced up her look. Sonam tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat side braided bun that went well with her look.
We absolutely loved Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's elegant sari paired with neat bun. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja