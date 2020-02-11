ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Is Elegance Personified In Manish Malhotra’s White Sari And Neat Braided Bun

    By
    |

    If there is one actress in Bollywood industry who has never failed to impress us with her sartorial choices, it's none other than Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. The actress is known for her experimental fashion games in the industry and that's the reason she is popularly regarded as the fashionista of the town. Apart from her quirky fashion games, the diva has also inspired us with her elegant looks and the recent one just took our heart away.

    Lately, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle, sharing a series of pictures from her recent photoshoot in a simple white-hued sari. The actress looked extremely beautiful in her elegant sari. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

    So, for a jewellery launch event, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja opted for a simple and elegant plain white-hued sari by ace designer Manish Malhotra, which featured a thin silver border. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style and paired it with half-sleeved round-collar matching backless blouse. The actress completed her look with heels from Manolo Blahnik. The diva upped her elegant look with a pair of green-stone detailed silver-toned earrings and necklace from the label BVLGARI.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, black winged eyeliner with white beads, soft blush, and nudish pink lip shade spruced up her look. Sonam tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat side braided bun that went well with her look.

    We absolutely loved Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's elegant sari paired with neat bun. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

    More SONAM KAPOOR AHUJA News

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 14:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 11, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue