From Rani Mukerji To Raveena Tandon, Whose Sari We Liked The Most At Armaan Jain's Reception

Rani Mukerji Rani Mukerji looked graceful in her minty green Sabyasachi sari that we so loved. Her sari was gorgeous and crafted out of a lightweight fabric. Rani's sari attire came alive with floral accents and featured a purple and green border. She teamed it with a half-sleeved blouse that was also enhanced by subtle golden-toned floral motifs. However, while we loved her sari look, we thought her tiny purse was way too tiny for this attire. We loved her green-toned earrings. The dewy makeup and the bun rounded out her avatar.

Malaika Arora Malaika Arora wore a pretty bold sari but pulled it off confidently as always. Her modern sari was by Amit Aggarwal and it was fiery red hue with intense sculptural details and metallic touch. A whiff of yellow-toned accents upped her sari look and the drape was lightweight. She teamed her sari with a matching metallic fluid blouse and paired her sari with red sandals. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, she spruced up her look with ruby neckpiece from Farah Khan World. The makeup was contoured and highlighted by pink cheekbones. The sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra Sari enthusiast, Shilpa Shetty Kundra also wore a sari for Armaan Jain's wedding reception. Her sari was by Mala & Kinnary and it was a contemporary number. It was a bejewelled salmon pink sari that was exquisitely draped and featured white-toned studded stones on the border and neckline area. She paired her sari with a sheer nude-toned blouse and that we thought was an interesting addition. Shilpa Shetty's makeup was marked by pink lip shade and purple eye shadow (which we didn't like so much). The side-swept wavy tresses wrapped up her look.

Amrita Arora Amrita Arora wore an embellished Manish Malhotra sari for the occasion. It was a pink-hued glittering sari with metallic accents and she paired her sari with a dazzling mirror-work blouse that contrasted her glittery sari. Her sari seemed perfect for the reception occasion and Amrita kept her jewellery game light with a few chic bracelets. However, her makeup was heavy with red lip shade, smoky kohl, and contoured cheekbones. She looked good though. Also, the highlighted ponytail completed her avatar.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Like on the wedding day, this time too at Armaan Jain's wedding reception, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wore a sari. She draped a Good Earth sari for the occasion and looked classy as always. Dipped in pristine white hue, her sari was enhanced by dotted patterns and golden zari border. She teamed it with a light purple-toned blouse that went well with her sari. She also paired her sari with an intricately-patterned stole and carried a purple bag and a handfan with her. Sonam Kapoor's heavy neckpiece was by Priya Ahuja. Her heavy earrings were by her mother, Sunita Kapoor and stunning kadas were from Anmol. The makeup was dewy-toned and long tresses finished her ethnic look.