This Wedding Season, Up Your Style With These Bollywood Divas-Inspired Top Five Saris Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Saris are usually women's first love. Be it weddings or festivals or any other functions, saris are always our number one priority, when it comes to ethnics. While saris are precious and can create a legacy in itself but women generally don't like to repeat the same saris in any of the functions. With time, trends change and so we always have latest sari suggestions for you every now and then.

So, we bring to you five top saris, straight from our Bollywood divas' wardrobe for this wedding season. So, take a close look at each sari and pick the ideal one for yourself.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s White Printed Sari Recently, at the 65th Amazon Filmfare curtain raiser, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned an off-white sari by MasabaxRhea. Her sari was accentuated by white and brown-printed patterns. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she draped the sheer plain pallu of her sari in a nivi style and teamed it with a round-collar matching blouse that featured circular flounce at full-sleeved sleeves. The fashionista upped her look with stunning danglers from the label Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas and rings from Diamantina Fine Jewels and Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. Sonam Kapoor pulled back her highlighted tresses into a dazzling hairdo. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. This sari of Sonam Kapoor's is perfect for engagement night. Mouni Roy’s Scarlet Red Ruffle Sari Mouni Roy donned a scarlet red pretty sari by Avvantikaa S. Parwani and looked extremely gorgeous. Styled by Anisha Jain, her sari was accentuated by ruffles at the border. She draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style, which featured long trail. The actress paired her sari with a cut-sleeved plunging neckline red sequin backless blouse. She accessorised her look with matching ruby studded earrings from Goenka India. Mouni painted her nails red and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by thick pointed brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, pink-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade. The diva let loose her curly tresses. This sari of Mouni Roy's is perfect for cocktail party. Regina Cassandra’s Plain Red Sari For a wedding reception, Regina Cassandra donned a beautiful plain red sari, which came from the label Little Things. Styled by Divya Niranjan, she draped the pallu in a nivi style. Though her sari was plain but what enhanced her simple look was her blouse. It was a half-sleeved round-collar red-white striped backless blouse. On the jewellery front, she upped her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings and white-pearl detailed heavy choker neckpiece from D'oro. The actress pulled back her sleek treeses into a neat elegant bun. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, pink-hued shiny eye shadow, and red lip tint elevated her look. Regina's sari is perfect for sangeet ceremonies. Sonakshi Sinha In A Pastel-hued Draped Sari With Shrug Sonakshi Sinha draped a beautiful pastel-hued sari with a twist and looked extremely stunning. Her sari was by designer Anamika Khanna and it was accentuated by intricate subtle patterns. Styled by Mohit Rai, she teamed it with matching plain blouse. What added stylish quotient to her look was her full-sleeved matching floor-sweeping embroidered shrug. The actress completed her look with a pair of heels. She accessorised her look with a heavy Nargis necklace by Lara Morakhia, consisting of old coins and silver amulet tied in thread. Sonakshi further upped her look with silver-toned jhumkis from Amrapali. The diva let loose her mid-parted curly tresses and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade. Sonakshi Sinha's sari paired with shrug is perfect for wedding night. Surveen Chawla’s Peach-hued Sari Surveen Chawla looked beautiful in a peach-hued sari by noted designer RI Ritu Kumar. Her sari was accentuated by subtle black stripes and silver embellishments at the border followed by green stripe. Styled By Who Wore What When, she draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style, which featured brown-hued printed patterns with silver-hued detailing. She paired it with a half-sleeved matching embroidered blouse and upped her ethnic look with a pair of gold-toned heavy earrings and rings from Atul Jewellers. Surveen pulled back her sleek tresses into a pretty bun. Nude-hued eye shadow and red lip shade rounded out her look. Surveen Chawla's sari seemed perfect for wedding and reception.

We absoultely loved all the saris sported by our Bollywood divas. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Sonakshi Sinha, Mouni Roy, Surveen Chawla, Regina Cassandra