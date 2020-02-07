Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet And Other B-town Divas Flaunt Chic Outfits At Malang's Screening Event

Nushrat Bharucha In An Orange Blazer Dress Nushrat Bharucha donned a full-sleeved notch-lapel four-buttoned double-breasted orange blazer dress. She completed her look with a pair of open-toe black boots. The actress accessorised her look with a gold-toned exquisite neckpiece. She also carried a black sling bag. Nushrat let loose her mid-parted tresses and wrapped her look with sharp contouring marked by nude lip shade.

Sophie Choudry In A White Tee And Leather Pants Sophie Choudry wore a half-sleeved round-collar classic white tee, which featured graphic prints. She tucked it into a high-waist black slim fit leather pants and completed her look with a pair of black sandals. The diva upped her look with gold-toned bracelet and carried a black sling bag, that went well with her attire. Sophie let loose her mid-parted curled locks and spruced up her look with kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and cherry lip shade.

Disha Patani In White Separates The lead actress of the film Disha Patani arrived for the screening dressed in white separates. It consisted of a cut-sleeved plunging neckline plain crop top, paired with a high-waist asymmetrical matching skirt. Her skirt featured tassel detailing at the border and she completed her look with transparent heels. The actress accessorised her look with silver-toned hoops, bangle, and multiple rings. Disha left her side-parted long tresses loose and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by kohled eyes and pink lip shade.

Katrina Kaif In A Denim Dress Katrina Kaif looked pretty in a loose-sleeved v-shaped plunging neckline light-blue hued denim dress. Her mini dress featured sharp pleats while her cinched waist added structure to her attire. The diva paired it with a transparent-strapped white sandals and upped her look with silver-toned hoops. She sharply contoured her face and jawline. Filled brows, curled lashes, highlighted cheekbones with soft pink blush, and pink lip shade went well with her look.

Urvashi Rautela In A Maroon Ruffle Dress Urvashi Rautela looked stunning in a strappy sweetheart-neckline body-hugging maroon dress. Her mini dress was accentuated by ruffles on either shoulder and at the hem. She completed her look with matching boots and accessorised her look with double-hoop earrings. Urvashi left her highlighted tresses loose. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade spruced up her look.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In A Black Dress The fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was decked up in a full-sleeved plunging neckline black dress. Her one-piece dress featured black bralette, a net-fabric at her waist, and a flared pleated long skirt. She completed her look with matching pointed heels and upped her look with silver-toned earrings, beautiful necklace, rings, and black nail paint. Sonam Kapoor let loose her mid-parted tresses and elevated her look with thick brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

Kriti Kharbanda In A Pink Top And White Pants Kriti Kharbanda donned a sleeveless pink-hued high-neck top. She paired it with white flared pants and completed her look with contasting yellow sandals. She also carried an olive-green hued sling bag and acessorised her look with silver-toned earrings. The diva left her mid-parted long highlighted tresses loose. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Rakul Preet Singh In Denim Shorts And Funky Jacket Rakul Preet Singh donned a classic white crop tee, which she paired with high-waist light-blue hued denim shorts. What made her look interesting was her funky jacket. It was a full-sleeved classic-collar oversized jacket, which featured multi-hued graphic prints. Not only her jacket was interesting but her sparkling silver shoes too had all our attention. The black smart watch upped her look and she wrapped her look with minimal makeup marked by pink lip shade. Rakul Preet let loose her mid-parted curly tresses.