Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Latest Mask And Her Most Amazing Street Style Looks Decoded

Priyanka Chopra Jonas stepped out for the first time in two months and this time, her street-style look had an additional and necessary element - a protective mask. Yes, the actress wore a mask and took to her Instagram handle to share the picture. She captioned the picture as, "Eyes are never quiet.#FirstDayOutIn2Months." She also thanked Jonas Brothers stylist, Avo for the mask. So, let's talk about her mask first and also her street-style looks from the past that absolutely left us stunned.

Speaking about her mask, it was a stylish protective mask with newspaper print on it. It was a black and white mask, which she paired with her yellow tee. Her eye makeup was light and the wind-swept tresses rounded out her avatar. We loved her mask and now we have decoded her four jaw-dropping street-style looks for you.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Quilted Jacket

At this time of the month, we wouldn't want a quilted jacket as Priyanka Chopra had donned once but we've got to admit this jacket was not quite everybody's cup of tea. It was a Moncler jacket with oversized puffed silhouette and quilted accents. The black-hued jacket also had knotted belt at the front and she paired it with matte black pants with distressed hem. She accessorised her look with metallic neckpiece and hoops. The makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade and the long voluminous tresses rounded out her avatar. Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked awesome and made many heads turn.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Floral Skirt

With a coffee cup in her hand, Priyanka Chopra walked the streets in her super-stylish attire that consisted of a top and skirt. Her top was burnt orange-hued and the skirt was a mix of many hues. Colours including blue, black, and mustard accentuated her asymmetrical skirt. Her skirt was lit up with bright orange floral accents. The skirt featured a bold front slit and Priyanka paired it with chic orange sandals. She finished her look with a crisp jacket and this time, accessorised her look with big frames and muted-toned lip shade. The side-swept tresses completed her look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Khaki Shorts

This attire of Priyanka Chopra Jonas had the attention of netizens. While some loved her street-style outfit, the others didn't quite like it. However, what we love about Priyanka Chopra is whether you like her fashion or not, you simply can't ignore it. The Sky Is Pink actress teamed her v-neckline buttoned black-hued top with belted khaki shorts, which reminded us of the 60s Hollywood fashion. She elevated her look with a structured blazer and wore thigh-high statement boots. She carried a black-hued purse with her and the makeup was marked by muted pink lip shade. Priyanka Chopra upped her look with dark shades and the wavy highlighted tresses wrapped up her look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Kurt Cobain Dress

Priyanka Chopra also left us speechless with this t-shirt dress of hers. She looked beyond gorgeous in her dress that gave us party goals too. The actress wore a black-hued dress with Kurt Cobain's poster on it. She paired it with a pink sweater and spruced up her look with thigh-high pointed black boots. The diva also notched up her stylish avatar with her wine-red (almost purple) lip shade and muted makeup. And of course, she was flipping her curly tresses. Priyanka Chopra Jonas stunned us.

So, which street-style avatar of Priyanka Chopra Jonas did you like the most? Let us know that.

Photos Credit: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram