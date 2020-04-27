Priyanka Chopra Jonas Exudes Fresh Vibes In Blue Printed Saree And We Want To Steal It From Her Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The state-imposed lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak has made our lives boring as we can't step out of our home to visit restaurants, do shopping, go to multiplexes, and meet our friends. Not just us, but our celebrities too seemed to be tired of this necessary quarantine life. Like us, they are also missing dressing up and all the old fun. And now, all they are doing is dressing up at home, clicking pictures, and posting it on their social media to give fashion scoops to their fans.

Recently, Bollywood and International star Priyanka Chopra Jonas too shared a picture on her Instagram feed as she misses wearing her fashionable outfits. Dressed in a pretty blue printed saree, the diva romantically posed with her husband Nick Jonas and looked extremely beautiful. So, let us take a close look at her saree and decode it.

So, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was decked up in a sky-blue hued saree and looked gorgeous. Her saree was accentuated by white-hued leaf patterns and she draped the pallu of her saree in a casual style. The Sky Is Pink actress teamed her saree with a sleeveless round-collar white blouse that featured blue leaf patterns. She accessorised her look with metallic bangles and looked pretty.

On the makeup front, minimal base marked by slightly contoured and highlighted T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline spruced up her look. Filled thick brows and maroon lip shade rounded out her look. Priyanka Chopra left her shoulder-length tresses loose, which covered her half face.

On the other hand, Nick Jonas sported a full-sleeved round-collar plain white tee and wrapped up his look with stubble beard.

Sharing the picture, the Baywatch actress captioned it saying, 'Felt like wearing a saree. So I did...At home. Miss everyone. @nickjonas'.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked fresh and lively in her blue printed saree and we really liked it. What do you think about her saree? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Priyanka Chopra Jonas