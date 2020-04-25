Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, And Other Divas Inspire Us To Flaunt Black Gown Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Black colour is the safest colour to flaunt as it never goes out of fashion and that's the reason it is always on the top of our favourite colours list too. Be it ethnic or western, dress or gown, a black-coloured attire has the power to make heads turn. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ananya Panday, we have seen a number of Bollywood divas flaunting black-hued gowns at different events. So, let us take a close look at their gorgeous gowns, which every girl must have in their fashion wardrobe.

Kareena Kapoor Khan In A Strapless Gown Kareena Kapoor Khan walked the ramp at the finale of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 for the designer duo Gauri & Nainika in a black gown. It was a strapless flared gown that had net drape and featured bow-detailing at the back. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the short trail added dramatic quotient to her look. She sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. The diva let loose her sleek wet tresses and elevated her look with filled pointed brows, curled lashes, light eye shadow, and maroon lip shade. Deepika Padukone In A Dramatic-Sleeved Gown Deepika Padukone graced the red carpet in a black gown at Femina Beauty Awards 2020. It was a strapless plunging-neckline structured mermaid gown, which came from Yanina Couture. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, her stunning number featured heavily ruffled puff sleeves that added dramatic effect. Deepika accessorised her look with a pair of pretty silver-toned drop earrings, choker neckpiece, and white nail paint. She let loose her layered tresses and spruced up her look with filled thick brows, kohled eyes, mascara, shiny eye shadow, and nudish-pink lip shade. Priyanka Chopra Jonas In A Sequin Gown For an event, Priyanka Chopra Jonas opted for a half-sleeved black sequin gown. It was a body-hugging gown, which featured plunging neckline and Priyanka looked super stunning in it. The diva upped her look with minimal jewellery and white nail paint. She sharply contoured her face and jawline and enhanced her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Priyanka Chopra left her side-parted straight highlighted tresses loose. Taapsee Pannu In A Dramatic Gown For Zee Cine Awards 2020, Taapse Pannu was decked up in a ravishing black gown by Tanieya Khanuja, which featured sheer net with sequin bodice and pallu type drape over the shoulder. It was a slight off-shoulder gown that was accentuated by ruffle-detailing. Styled by Devki B, the actress completed her look with a pair of transparent block heels and accessorised her look with matching floral studs from Azottique by Varun Raheja. She further upped her look with a silver-toned ring and red-hued nail paint. Taapsee pulled back her tresses into a low looped bun and wrapped up her look with filled brows, black eyeliner, pink-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip tint. Sonakshi Sinha In An Off-Shoulder Slit Gown For Myntra Fashion Superstar promo event, Sonakshi Sinha wore a full-sleeved off-shoulder body-hugging gown, which came from the label Ester Abner. Styled by Ami Patel, her beautiful gown featured button-detailing on the bodice while the thigh-high front slit added stylish quotient. She upped her look with a pair of silver-toned drop earrings from the label Accessorize India. Sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, dark eye shadow, and nudish-pink lip shade rounded out her look. Sonakshi let loose her mid-parted straight tresses and looked a class apart. Radhika Apte In A Ruffle Gown For Vogue Women Of The Year Awards 2019, Radhika Apte donned a sleeveless plunging-neckline black gown, which was accentuated by ruffled layers and high-low hemline. Styled by Anaita Adajania and Priyanka Kapadia, the long trail added dramatic quotient to her look and she completed her look with matching heels. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat hairdo and wrapped up her look with minimal base marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip tint. Ananya Panday In A Layered Frock Gown At Star Screen Awards 2019, Ananya Panday was seen dressed in a black halter-neck plunging-neckline frock gown by designer duo Gauri & Nainika, which was accentuated by shimmering multiple layers. Styled by Ami Patel, the matching band-type belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The actress sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and nude lip shade spruced up her look. Ananya pulled up her tresses into a high bun and looked like a Barbie doll.

The divas left us absolutely stunned in their gorgeous gowns. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Devki B, Sonakshi Sinha, Radhika Apte, Ananya Panday