Ananya Panday And Nora Fatehi Raise Temperature In Their Black Outfits, Who Looked More Stunning?

Bollywood divas have been sharing their quarantine pictures on their Instagram feed and giving us glimpses of what they are up to while staying at home. Their stunning photoshoots is really a treat to our eyes, especially during these boring isolated days. Recently, Ananya Panday and Nora Fatehi wowed us with their gorgeous looks in stunning outfits. Dressed in eye-catching black outfits, the too raised the temperature. So, let us take a close look at their attire and find who sizzled more in black.

Ananya Panday In Black Attire

Ananya Panday sported a sleeveless round-collar black bralette, which featured keyhole neckline. She teamed her bralette with a low-waist leather shorts that was accentuated by chain detailing. The Khaali Peeli actress topped off her ensemble with a full-sleeved shiny silver crop jacket and accessorised her look with a pair of drop earrings. Slight contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. She let loose her mid-parted layered tresses.

Ananya Panday captioned her picture as, 'ur not stuck @ home, ur safe @ home #StayHome #StaySafe #StayPositive'.

Nora Fatehi In Black Attire

Nora Fatehi donned a sleeveless plunging-neckline bralette and teamed it up with a matching body-hugging pencil skirt. The Street Dancer 3D actress completed her look with a pair of pointed heels and went jewellery-free. She sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and flaunted her toned arms. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Nora pulled all her layered tresses at one side and let it loose.

Nora Fatehi captioned her picture as, 'Im a savage, classy, boujee, ratchet'.

So, whose black attire did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Nora Fatehi, Ananya Panday

