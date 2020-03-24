Ananya Panday’s Shares Her Quarantine Mirror Selfie By Dressing Up In A Gorgeous Purple Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

While the coronavirus outbreak has made the world isolated and do nothing but scroll through their news feeds, there are celebrities who are making the most use of it. They have been treating their fans with their gorgeous quarantine outfits, which has kept them engaged. For instance, Bollywood's young budding fashionista Ananya Panday took to her Instagram feed recently to update her quarantine mirror selfie. Dressed in dark purple attire, the diva looked stunning. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, Ananya Panday sported an off-shoulder dark purple-hued dress. Her bodycon mini dress featured a plunging neckline. She accessorised her look with a gold-toned chain neckpiece and rings. On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the Khaali Peeli actress spruced up her look with thick brows, curled lashes, and light pink lip shade. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted curly tresses.

Posting her picture, Ananya also captioned it saying, 'all dressed up to go out and sit in my living room #QuarantineMood #SelfIsolation #StayHome #StaySafe'. Well, after reading her caption, some netizens found it hilarious that she really dressed up at home. On the other hand, some also complimented her.

