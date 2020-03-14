Khaali Peeli Actress Ananya Panday’s Black Slit Sown Is Perfect For Your Bestie’s Cocktail Party Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Ananya Panday is just two films old and it's amazing to see the way she has evolved as an actress. Not just on the film front but she has impressed us on the fashion front too. Be it grand event or film's promotional rounds, the young budding fashionista is seen making stunning statements in her designer outfits. Recently, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures of her gorgeous outfit, which she wore at Zee Cine Awards 2020. The diva looked extremely beautiful in a one-shoulder black slit gown. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, for the event, Ananya Panday opted for a one-shoulder black sequin gown by Monique Lhuillier. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her body-hugging gown was accentuated by thigh high side-slit, whichadded to the bold touch. She completed her look with a pair of criss-cross strapped golden heels from Jimmy Choo. The Khaali Peeli actress accessorised her look with multiple gold-toned rings from Tanishq.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Ananya slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, nude-hued shiny eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and light-pink lip shade spruced up her look. She pulled back her tresses into a dazzling hairdo andthe side strands enhanced her look.

We really liked Ananya Panday's slit gown and it seemed perfect for cocktail parties. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Ananya Panday

