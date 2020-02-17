Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt And Other Bollywood Divas Make Fashionable Splash At Awards Show!

Ananya Panday In A Crop Top And Ruffled Skirt Ananya Panday looked like a doll in her pretty attire by Dylan Parienty. Her outfit consisted of an off-shoulder plunging neckline black crop top, which was accentuated by silver border. Styled by Ami Patel, she teamed it up with a long flared yellow skirt that featured layered ruffles. The actress accessorised her look with gold-toned and silver-toned rings. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted tresses loose. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, highlighted cheekbones, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

Alia Bhatt In A Dual-Toned Gown Alia Bhatt made stunning entry in a dual-toned gown by Georges Hobeika. It was a strapless baby-pink flared gown, which was accentuated by sharp pleats on the bodice and a long trail. Her gown featured a yellow-hued panel, which fell on the floor like a trail. Styled by Ami Patel, the thigh-high front slit showed off her toned leg while a bow-type pink belt added structure to her attire. She completed her look with a pair of silver heels. Minimal base and sharply contoured jawline marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Alia Bhatt pulled back her sleek tresses and let them loose.

Taapsee Pannu In A Butterfly Gown Taapsee Pannu dazzled in a butterfly printed gown, which came from the label Fouad Sarkis Couture. It was a one-shoulder black body-hugging gown, which was accentuated by white patterns and butterfly-look over either shoulder. Styled by Devki B, her gown featured a flared cape at her back that featured colourful prints. The cape looked like wings of butterfly. Taapsee accessorised her look with a pair of tassel-detailed black earrings and floral ring from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. She painted her nails black and sharply contoured & highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Her makeup game was very strong. She went for an exotic makeup, which was marked by kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, and light pink lip shade. Taapsee Pannu tied her tresses into a french braid.

Vaani Kapoor In A Glittering Sari Vaani Kapoor looked stunning in an ivory glittering sari by Manish Malhotra. Her sari was accentuated by beautiful hand-embroidery. Styled by Mohit Rai, she draped the pallu of her sari with minimal pleats and paired it with cut-sleeved plunging neckline matching blouse that featured intricate back. The diva upped her look with a pair of lovely danglers from Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave. Vaani left her mid-parted wavy tresses loose and wrapped her look with kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, and pink lip shade.

Madhuri Dixit In A Dusky-Pink Gown Madhuri Dixit wowed us in an off-shoulder dusky-pink gown, which came from the label Nadine Dhody. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, her bodycon gown was heavily embellished and featured crystal detailing. The diva accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and red-stone detailed silver necklace from Diamantina Fine Jewels. She further upped her look with bracelets and rings by Mahesh Notandass. Madhuri Dixit let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses and enhanced her look with pointed brows, black eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and dark pink lip shade.

Mouni Roy In A Silver Dress Mouni Roy donned an off-shoulder plunging neckline silver dress, which came from Karleo. Styled by Sanjana Batra, her body-hugging gown was accentuated by dotted prints. Her gown featured flared white net-fabric cape that gave gown feel and added dramatic quotient to her look. With minimal jewellery, she elevated her look with filled thick brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Mouni let loose her mid-parted wavy tresses.