Just In
- 3 hrs ago List Of Diseases Caused By Smoking
-
- 5 hrs ago Struggling With Cakey Make-up? Here Is Your Guide To Applying Make-up On Dry Skin
- 5 hrs ago 17 Foods To Eat And Avoid Before Travelling
- 6 hrs ago Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Vicky Kaushal Looks Dapper In An All-White Attire On The Ramp
Don't Miss
- Movies When Salman Khan Had Thrashed Filmfare Awards: ‘Inka Magazine Bhi Hamare Dum Par Chalta Hai’
- Sports Hero I-League 2019-20: Quess East Bengal down Indian Arrows 3-1 to clinch much-needed win
- News IMD issues heat warning for 6 districts of Kerala
- Technology Samsung Galaxy A31 With 5000mAh Battery To Be Launched Soon
- Finance Planning for 5 Year Tax Saving Fixed Deposit? List of Things to Check
- Travel Maha Shivratri 2020: Ancient Shiva Temples In India
- Automobiles 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift — All You Need To Know
- Education CBSE Exam Centre Locator App: Why Class 10 & 12 Students Should Download?
Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt And Other Bollywood Divas Make Fashionable Splash At Awards Show!
Be it weddings or grand events, Bollywood divas leave no stone unturned in putting their best fashion foot forward. Recently, the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 took place in Mumbai, where the divas like Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt and many others made fashionable splash in their stunning outfits. They not just dazzled on the red carpet but also gave us major fashion goals in their gorgeous dresses. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.
Ananya Panday In A Crop Top And Ruffled Skirt
Ananya Panday looked like a doll in her pretty attire by Dylan Parienty. Her outfit consisted of an off-shoulder plunging neckline black crop top, which was accentuated by silver border. Styled by Ami Patel, she teamed it up with a long flared yellow skirt that featured layered ruffles. The actress accessorised her look with gold-toned and silver-toned rings. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted tresses loose. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, highlighted cheekbones, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.
Alia Bhatt In A Dual-Toned Gown
Alia Bhatt made stunning entry in a dual-toned gown by Georges Hobeika. It was a strapless baby-pink flared gown, which was accentuated by sharp pleats on the bodice and a long trail. Her gown featured a yellow-hued panel, which fell on the floor like a trail. Styled by Ami Patel, the thigh-high front slit showed off her toned leg while a bow-type pink belt added structure to her attire. She completed her look with a pair of silver heels. Minimal base and sharply contoured jawline marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Alia Bhatt pulled back her sleek tresses and let them loose.
Taapsee Pannu In A Butterfly Gown
Taapsee Pannu dazzled in a butterfly printed gown, which came from the label Fouad Sarkis Couture. It was a one-shoulder black body-hugging gown, which was accentuated by white patterns and butterfly-look over either shoulder. Styled by Devki B, her gown featured a flared cape at her back that featured colourful prints. The cape looked like wings of butterfly. Taapsee accessorised her look with a pair of tassel-detailed black earrings and floral ring from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. She painted her nails black and sharply contoured & highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Her makeup game was very strong. She went for an exotic makeup, which was marked by kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, and light pink lip shade. Taapsee Pannu tied her tresses into a french braid.
Vaani Kapoor In A Glittering Sari
Vaani Kapoor looked stunning in an ivory glittering sari by Manish Malhotra. Her sari was accentuated by beautiful hand-embroidery. Styled by Mohit Rai, she draped the pallu of her sari with minimal pleats and paired it with cut-sleeved plunging neckline matching blouse that featured intricate back. The diva upped her look with a pair of lovely danglers from Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave. Vaani left her mid-parted wavy tresses loose and wrapped her look with kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, and pink lip shade.
Madhuri Dixit In A Dusky-Pink Gown
Madhuri Dixit wowed us in an off-shoulder dusky-pink gown, which came from the label Nadine Dhody. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, her bodycon gown was heavily embellished and featured crystal detailing. The diva accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and red-stone detailed silver necklace from Diamantina Fine Jewels. She further upped her look with bracelets and rings by Mahesh Notandass. Madhuri Dixit let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses and enhanced her look with pointed brows, black eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and dark pink lip shade.
Mouni Roy In A Silver Dress
Mouni Roy donned an off-shoulder plunging neckline silver dress, which came from Karleo. Styled by Sanjana Batra, her body-hugging gown was accentuated by dotted prints. Her gown featured flared white net-fabric cape that gave gown feel and added dramatic quotient to her look. With minimal jewellery, she elevated her look with filled thick brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Mouni let loose her mid-parted wavy tresses.
Pooja Hegde In A White Gown
Pooja Hegde sported a sleeveless plunging neckline white gown, which came from the label Evyatar Myor. Her gown was accentuated by embellished silver striped patterns and criss-cross back. It also featured a thigh-high front slit that showed off her toned leg. Styled by Aastha Sharma, she paired her straight gown with matching heels. The actress opted for minimal jewellery from Gehna Jewellers and Diamantina Fine Jewels. She left her mid-parted curly tresses loose. Thick brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and dark red lip shade went well with her look.
So, what do you think about their outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Pooja Hegde, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Madhuri Dixit Nene