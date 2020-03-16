Just In
Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, And Taapsee Pannu Dazzle In Black Gown But Who Looked The Best?
Zee Cine Awards 2020 took place on 13 March, 2020, which was a starry affair. Though there were very less audience due to fear of coronavirus but the event was graced by many B-town celebrities, who arrived in their designer outfits. Black gowns seemed favourite among the divas and Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, and Taapsee Pannu were the divas, who flaunted their black gowns at the event and looked extremely gorgeous. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and find whose black gown was the best.
Ananya Panday In A One-Shoulder Slit Gown
Ananya Panday donned a one-shoulder black sequin gown, which came from the label Monique Lhuillier. Her bodycon gown was accentuated by thigh-high side slit that added a bold touch.. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she paired her beautiful gown with a pair of golden criss-cross strapped heels from Jimmy Choo. With minimal jewellery from Tanishq,the Khaali Peeli actress upped her look with sharp contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, and nudish-pink lip shade. Ananya pulled back her tresses into a romantic hairdo.
Tara Sutaria In A Strapless Slit Gown
Tara Sutaria sported a plain black strapless gown from Marmar Halim, which featured body-hugging top and floor-touching voluminous skirt. Styled by Meagan Concessio, her flared gown was accentuated by sharp pleats and thigh-high front slit. She completed her look with pointed matching heels from Christian Louboutin. The Marjaavaan actress accessorised her look with rings from Diamantina Fine Jewels and a pair of sequin black funky earrings by Renu Oberoi that featured white-pearl drop detailing. Tara pulled back her side-parted sleek tresses into a neat bun and flaunted her sharply contoured T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, winged black eyeliner, pink eye shadow, and glossy pink lip shade spruced up her look.
Taapsee Pannu In A Dramatic Gown
Taapsee Pannu opted for a slight off-shoulder black gown by Tanieya Khanuja, which featured sequin bodice with lace-detailing and pallu type drape over the shoulder. Styled by Devki B, her floor-length gown was accentuated by ruffles at both sides that added dramatic effect. She completed her look with a pair of silver block heels and accessorised her look with black earrings from Azottique by Varun Raheja. The Thappad actress further upped her look with a silver-toned ring and red-hued nail paint. Taapsee pulled back her highlighted tresses into a low bun and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and cherry lip shade.
So, whose black gown did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Taapsee Pannu
