Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Tara Sutaria Gives Wedding Fashion Goals On The Ramp

Tara Sutaria turned showstopper for designer Punit Balana on the day four of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020. The actress unveiled the designer's latest collection- The Royal Bagh and looked beautiful as she walked the ramp in a lovely light pink-hued lehenga. We thought her pink lehenga is bridal dreams are made of. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Tara Sutaria donned the lightest pink shade ensemble and looked stunning. Her flared lehenga was accentuated by butti work and featured block-patterned border. Her lehenga also consisted of elaborate floral tassles, which were tied with her lehenga. The actress paired her lehenga with a sleeveless pinkish-white hued embroidered choli. She completed her look with a matching dupatta that had embellished border. Tara upped her ethnic look with a pair of gold-toned fancy earrings, bracelets, and ring.

On the makeup front, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, dark-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade elevated her look. The diva let loose her mid-parted curled tresses and looked wow.

