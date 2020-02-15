Just In
- 24 min ago Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Soha Ali Khan Graces The Ramp In A Lovely Embroidered Attire
-
- 34 min ago 7 Different Ways To Eat Honey For Weight Loss
- 1 hr ago Ways To Use Mint (Pudina) Leaves For Weight Loss
- 2 hrs ago Airport Diaries: Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt And Other Divas Give Fashion Goals In Their Chic Outfits
Don't Miss
- News Massive fire in Delhi's Bengali Basti, several shanties gutted, 12 fire tenders at the spot
- Sports Joshna Chinappa wins 18th national title; Ghosal 13th crown
- Movies TRP Toppers Online: Bigg Boss 13 Drops To 2nd Place; Yeh Hai Chahatein Re-enters The Chart
- Technology Here's A Fix For 'Android Is Unable To Format SD Card' Issue
- Finance Do you have Sufficient Insurance Cover? Use this Guideline to Find Out
- Automobiles New Maruti Ignis BS6 Facelift Launched In India At Rs 4.83 Lakh: Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 25,000
- Travel 10 Family Holiday Destinations To Visit In February In India
- Education CBSE Exam Centre Locator App: Why Class 10 & 12 Students Should Download?
Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Tara Sutaria Gives Wedding Fashion Goals On The Ramp
Tara Sutaria turned showstopper for designer Punit Balana on the day four of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020. The actress unveiled the designer's latest collection- The Royal Bagh and looked beautiful as she walked the ramp in a lovely light pink-hued lehenga. We thought her pink lehenga is bridal dreams are made of. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.
So, Tara Sutaria donned the lightest pink shade ensemble and looked stunning. Her flared lehenga was accentuated by butti work and featured block-patterned border. Her lehenga also consisted of elaborate floral tassles, which were tied with her lehenga. The actress paired her lehenga with a sleeveless pinkish-white hued embroidered choli. She completed her look with a matching dupatta that had embellished border. Tara upped her ethnic look with a pair of gold-toned fancy earrings, bracelets, and ring.
On the makeup front, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, dark-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade elevated her look. The diva let loose her mid-parted curled tresses and looked wow.
Tara Sutaria rocked the ramp in her ethnic attire. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.