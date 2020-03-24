Nora Fatehi's Beautiful Green Ethnic Suit Totally Exudes Soothing Vibes Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

From her dance moves to acting prowness to her sartorial choices, Nora Fatehi has never failed to impress us. Be it an ethnic or western outfit, the diva definitely knows how to pull off each attire perfectly and effortlessly. While the world is in self-isolation period, Nora took to her Instagram feed to treat her fans with her quarantine picture. Dressed in a light green ethnic suit, the Street Dancer 3D actress looked absolutely beautiful. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, Nora Fatehi exuded ethnic vibes in a light green hued traditional suit. Her ensemble consisted of a half-sleeved deep round-collar plain green kurti, which was accentuated by stitched buttons-detailing. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, she draped an equally beautiful net-fabric dupatta that featured lovely golden embroidery. The Bhuj actress upped her ethnic look with a pair of silver-toned jhumkis and matching bracelets.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Nora slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, soft kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade elevated her look. The Batla House actress left her side-parted highlighted long tresses loose.

Nora Fatehi absolutely wowed us in her pretty ethnic suit. What do you think about her attire? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Nora Fatehi

