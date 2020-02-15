Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Nora Fatehi Creates Drama On The Ramp With Her Attire Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Nora Fatehi turned showstopper for designer duo Gauri & Nainika on the day three of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020. The Street Dancer 3D actress graced the ramp in a beautiful bodycon black gown and looked fabulous. What added drama was the white silhouette, which was attached to her gown. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Nora Fatehi donned a slight off-shoulder full-length black dress that had plunging neckline. Her bodycon dress was accentuated by net-detailing on the bodice, which showed off her tiny waist. Her black dress featured a white flared silhoutte at the back that added dramatic quotient to her look. The white voluminous silhouette gave gown feel to her attire and the actress looked very pretty in it. The diva accessorised her look with just a pair of silver-toned studs.

With the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Nora sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and flaunted her toned arms. Filled brows, soft kohled eyes, curled lashes, nude-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The actress let loose her side-parted long curled locks.

We absolutely loved Nora Fatehi's dramatic ensemble. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.