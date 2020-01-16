Nora Fatehi Exudes Boss Lady Vibes In A Black Tuxedo And It's Perfect Attire For Formal Meetings Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is known as one of the best dancers in the Bollywood industry. Her sizzling dance moves can make anyone go weak in their knees. The actress is all set for the release of her upcoming dance film, Street Dancer 3D. While the diva's stunning dance moves in the songs already took the internet on fire, her gorgeous outfits in the promotional rounds have become the talk of the town.

Recently, for the latest promotional round, Nora decked up in a formal black pantsuit and looked a class apart. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

Nora Fatehi exuded major boss lady vibes in a bespoke tuxedo black pantsuit by Raghavendra Rathore. Her pantsuit consisted of a full-sleeved V-shaped neckline three-buttoned single-breasted black blazer. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, she wore a classic-collar white shirt with it and teamed it with black pants. The actress completed her look with pointed black heels and bow-tie. She accessorised her look with a pair of earrings from Roopa Vohra Fine Jewellery.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Nora slightly contoured her T-zone and cheekbones. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, pink-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The dancing diva pulled back her poofy tresses into a low ponytail.

We absolutely loved Nora Fatehi's tuxedo and it seemed perfect for professional meetings. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

Photos Credit: Swapnil Kore