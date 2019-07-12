Just In
Nora Fatehi Sizzles In A White Pantsuit At The Batla House Promotion Event
Nora Fatehi is the latest celebrity to make a strong case for white pantsuits. The dancer and actress, stole the limelight at the promotion event of 'Batla House', which stars John Abraham and Nora Fatehi in the lead. Nora's pantsuit was pretty bold and she absolutely exuded boss lady vibes with her attire and look. Let's decode her outfit.
So, Nora's pristine white outfit was not quite everybody's cup of tea. She paired her buttoned cropped bustier with high-waist flared pants. Nora also wore a long structured jacket to notch up her gorgeous avatar. She looked classy and wore pointed pink pumps, which went well with her attire. However, Nora is the not only celeb to rock a white pantsuit. Recently, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor also wore white pantsuits on different occasions. However, Nora gave them a tough competition.
She wore styled to the T and used minimal accessories to elevate her look. Her statement gold-toned earrings from Misho suited her look. The make-up was enhanced by a red lip shade and the sleek long middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar. Nora looked fabulous and upped her fashion game. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.