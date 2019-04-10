ENGLISH

    Nora Fatehi's Long White Dress Can Absolutely Offer Respite From The Heat

    By
    |
    Nora Fatehi Fashion

    Nora Fatehi looked absolutely angelic in her long white dress. She looked gorgeous in her white dress, which was breezy and lightweight. It was the kind of a dress, which we would have totally sported on a brunch date. This dress of hers was comfy and seemed like a total therapy wear, something that could have given us respite from the heat.

    Nora Fatehi Style

    She looked awesome as ever in her dress, which was full-sleeved and came with a metallic belt. The belt added a structure to Nora's attire as otherwise her dress was accentuated by a flared silhouette. It was a laidback ensemble that would have even made a great dress for lazing indoors on Sundays. Her look was minimal and she kept it accessory-free.

    Nora Fatehi Latest Fashion

    The makeup was dewy-toned and enhanced by a light pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-swept red-hued wavy tresses rounded out her gorgeous avatar. So, what do you think about Nora Fatehi's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: nora fatehi celeb spotting
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 16:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 10, 2019
     

