    Muted-toned, Liberating, And Carefree, Nora Fatehi's Grey Pantsuit Is All About That

    By
    |
    Nora Fatehi Fashion

    Muted-toned, liberating, and carefee, Nora Fatehi's pantsuit reflected all of that. The diva has been doing a lot of fashion rounds these days and this time, she walked the ramp for the Audi Fashion Capsule event. Her attire was about a contemporary and resortwear take on pantsuits. Let's take a look at her ensemble.

    Nora Fatehi Insta

    So, dressed in grey, Nora's pantsuit attire was pretty relaxed and flared. Her outfit was beautifully asymmetrical; it was a bold number and she looked unapologetic. Far from conventional outfits, Nora's attire consisted of a jacket and flared pants, which she paired with a metallic grey bralet, which added an interesting dimension to her ensemble.

    Nora Fatehi Style

    She wore beige-hued pointed pumps with her ensemble and accessorised her look with a delicate ring and dreamy earrings. Her makeup was marked by highlighted pink cheekbones, pink lip shade, and nude eye shadow. The wavy tresses notched up her ethnic avatar. Nora looked fabulous. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Read more about: nora fatehi celeb style audi
    Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2019, 14:13 [IST]
