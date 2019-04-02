Nora Fatehi's Long Dress Is Perfect For A Brunch Date With Bae Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Nora Fatehi was spotted in the city recently and the diva has been making fashionable rounds. She has been wowing us with her fashion choices and her latest number was a long bodycon dress. It was an absolutely spring-worthy number, ideal for brunch dates. She kept her look minimal and surprised us with her stylish avatar.

So, Nora wore a mesh dress, which was sleeveless and accentuated her slender frame. Her dress was peach-hued and intricately patterned. Nora's dress was also marked by a side slit and with her dress, she proved us that party numbers can be rocked casually too. She paired her dress with embellished flats, which notched up her avatar.

She carried a textured side bag with her and accessorised her look with metallic hoop earrings. The makeup was light and natural. She wore a soft pink lip shade and the sleek long tresses completed her look. Nora looked awesome as ever. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.