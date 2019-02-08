TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Nora Fatehi Wows In A Minimal Traditional Number At A Sangeet Ceremony
Nora Fatehi also attended the sangeet ceremony of Azhar Morani and Tanya Seth and wowed us with a traditional number. She looked pretty in her Neeta Lulla lehenga, which was minimal and enhanced by contemporary sensibilities. It was a refreshing number and was towards the understated side.
So, Nora's lehenga consisted of a corset-style bodice, was minty blue-hued, and accentuated by intricate embellishments in gold. She teamed it with a voluminous matching skirt that was adorned with pink-hued floral accents and meticulously-patterned border. She draped her dupatta on one side of her shoulder. The dupatta was pink-hued and highlighted by a printed border.
She accessorised her look with a statement ring and her delicate vibrant neckpiece, which was studded with precious stones had all our attention. The makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by a muted pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-swept wavy tresses completed her ethnic avatar. So, what do you think about Nora Fatehi's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.