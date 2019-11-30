Airport Diaries: Nora Fatehi, Taapsee Pannu, Kajol, And Sophie Choudry Stylishly Slay Casual Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

We always observe the airport looks of B-town celebrities because we get ideas on how to look stylish at the airport. This week we got easy breezy ideas on how to rock casual outfits without much effort. Recently, Nora Fatehi, Kajol, Taapsee Pannu, and Sophie Choudry got papped at the airport by shutterbugs. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

Nora Fatehi In A Yellow Ethnic Suit Nora Fatehi looked desi-perfect in a yellow ethnic suit at the airport. Her ethnic ensemble consisted of a half-sleeved knee-length bright yellow kurti, which was accentuated by intricate embroidery and multi-hued stripes on the hemline. She paired it with matching plain churidars and draped a sheer net dupatta. The actress completed her look with brown-hued flip flops. She accessorised her look with silver-toned studs. Nora let loose her side-parted tresses and wrapped up her look with soft blush and pink lip shade. The black sunnies added a style quotient to her look. Kajol In A White Shirt And Blue Hued Pants Kajol sported a full-sleeved classic-collar with black outlined white shirt. She paired her shirt with high-waist blue-hued loose pants, which also featured a designer black belt. The actress completed her look with a pair of black sandals and also painted her nails black using lacquer. She accessorised her look with a silver-toned ring and white wrist watch. Kajol partly tied her tresses. Soft contouring marked by blush and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The printed white framed cat eye shades added cool quotient to her look. Kajol also carried a big grey-hued bag with her. Taapsee Pannu In A Colourful Striped Pantsuit Taapsee Pannu made heads turn with her colourful panstuit at the airport. Her suit consisted of a half-sleeved round-collar open front jacket, which was enhanced by multi-hued stripes. The actress wore the jacket over a classic white tee. She paired it with ankle-length matching colourful bottoms and completed her look with a pair of black sports shoes. Taapsee went accessory-free and upped her look with a high ponytail. Filled brows, pink blush, eye shadow, and lips shade went well with her look. She also carried a printed brown handbag. Sophie Choudry In An Ivory Blazer And Skinny Fit Bottoms Sophie Choudry looked a class apart in a three-fourth-sleeved notch-lapel open front ivory blazer, which she wore over a classic black tee. She completed her attire with black skinny fit bottoms and matching heel boots. The diva accessorised her look with a gold-toned wrist wear while the oversized yellow-hued reflectors added a style statement to her look. She let loose her mid-parted layered highlighted tresses. Slight contouring marked by pink lip shade elevated her look. Sophie matched her attire with a black handbag.

What do you think about their outfits? Whose airport look did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.