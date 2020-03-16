Nora Fatehi Looks Like A Barbie In A Gorgeous Ruffled Purple Gown And We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Her Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it her acting prowess, sizzling dance moves or sartorial choices, Nora Fatehi has never failed to impress us. She is always out there putting her best shot in every area, which leaves us stunned. Recently, the Street Dancer actress shared a series of pictures in a purple gown on her Instagram feed. She wore this gorgeous attire at the Zee Cine Awards 2020. Standing on the top of the ladder in her photoshoot, Nora looked no less than a diva in her gorgeous gown. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

Nora Fatehi sported a one-shoulder purple organza gown from the label Wilhja. It was a shiny-fabric gown, which was accentuated by multiple ruffled layers. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, her beautiful gown featured feather-detailing over the shoulder and a long trail that added dramatic quotient to her look. On the jewellery front, the Bhuj actress accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and rings from Kohinoor Jewellers and H Craft Fine Jewellery.

On the makeup front, Nora sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Minimal base marked by thick brows, pink-hued eye-shadow, curled lashes, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva pulled back her highlighted tresses into a high updo while the fringes and side-strands framed enhanced her look.

Nora Fatehi looked like a Barbie in her dramatic purple gown. What do you think about her attire? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Nora Fatehi

