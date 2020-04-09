ENGLISH

    Nora Fatehi Flaunts Printed Separates In Her Throwback Pictures From Malta Trip And We Loved It!

    By
    |

    Though Nora Fatehi has not done much films as an actress but she has definitely earned fame and recognition from her stunning dance moves in Bollywood's item songs. On the fashion front too, the Street Dancer 3D actress has been treating us with her wow looks in gorgeous outfits. Recently, Nora took to her Instagram feed to post a throwback picture from her Malta trip. Dressed in a red-hued printed separates, the diva looked absolutely phenomenal. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

    So, Nora Fatehi sported a half-sleeved V-shaped plunging-neckline white crop top, which was accentuated by beautiful red-hued prints. She teamed her crop top with matching shorts and completed her look with a pair of pretty red heels. The Batla House actress accessorised her look with silver-toned hoops and rings.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Nora sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Stree actress left her mid-parted long tresses loose and slightly curled the ends.

    Nora captioned her picture as, 'I want that tan back #malta'. Well, we are missing our old happy days. So, what do you think about this outfit of Nora Fatehi? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Nora Fatehi

    Story first published: Thursday, April 9, 2020, 16:45 [IST]
