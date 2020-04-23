Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Anushka Sharma, And Other Divas' Very Expensive Wedding Attire Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

A wedding outfit is a great investment but it is a greater investment for the Bollywood divas. The actresses including Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, and more have spent a fortune on their wedding ensemble. The price of their wedding attire that we are going to reveal to you will leave your more than just surprised. However, we wouldn't be just revealing the price of their outfits but also decoding their exquisite ensembles. So, brace yourself, here are the outfits of the actresses and their respective prices.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Wedding Attire Cost

Since Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's wedding anniversary is around the corner, let's talk about the wedding dress that she wore in 2018. It was a traditional red-hued lehenga, which was custom designed by Anuradha Vakil. Sonam Kapoor's wedding attire was accentuated by floral motifs and featured intricately-done golden border. She accessorised the lehenga with heavy traditional jewellery. The price of her lehenga is said to be INR 70 lakhs. Well, the price made our jaws drop.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Wedding Attire Cost

Another Gemini bride like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Shilpa Shetty Kundra also wore a red outfit but she sported a saree on her special occasion. The actress draped a custom Tarun Tahiliani saree, which featured embellishments in 8000 Swarovski crystals. It was an elaborate saree and Shilpa Shetty also wore heavy jewellery. The price of her saree was INR 50 lakh. Yes, we are speechless.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Wedding Attire Cost

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked absolutely regal in her gharara set, which was the same attire donned by her mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore on her wedding day. Kareena's gharara was red and green-hued and highlighted by rich motifs. It was retouched by designer Ritu Kumar and apart from her attire, Kareena Kapoor's elaborate neckpiece was for INR 40 lakh. Her attire was around INR 50 lakh.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Wedding Attire Cost

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a gleaming golden saree that featured a blouse and neatly-pleated drape. Her saree was a break from traditional reds and designed by Neeta Lulla. Her saree was also accentuated by Swarovski crystals and featured fine threadwork. Aishwarya Rai kept her jewellery and mogra game strong and her saree was priced at INR 75 lakh.

Deepika Padukone's Wedding Attire Cost

Deepika Padukone's famous Sabyasachi lehenga, which got into the limelight because of the words, Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava, was actually not as expensive as compared to other divas. However, still, it was priced at INR 8.95 lakh. However, it was her wedding jewellery that surprised us. Her jewellery from The Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection was priced at INR 1 crore.

Anushka Sharma's Wedding Attire Cost

Anushka Sharma's wedding attire was also designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She wore a floral pink lehenga for her wedding day and it was an intricately pearl-embellished number. It was enhanced by Renaissance Embroidery and Anushka wore traditional jewellery. Her look was minimal but her lehenga was priced at whooping 30 lakh.

Genelia D' Souza's Wedding Attire Cost

Genelia D' Souza sported a red and golden saree that was designed by Neeta Lulla. Her saree was adorned with golden kundan and thread work. Genelia looked radiant and she notched up her traditional look with traditional jewellery. Her saree was priced at INR 17 lakh.

So, whose wedding lehenga did you find the most inspiring and worth the price? Let us know that.