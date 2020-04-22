When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Was Nervous About Draping A Saree Around Oprah Winfrey Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

We all remember when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graced the Oprah Winfrey show back in 2005 and helped Oprah drape a saree. It was a light pink saree, which Aishwarya Rai had brought along. We loved how she tied the saree and the actress also revealed while draping the saree, "I do this (tie saree) myself but initially my mom would do it for me and then I got the hang of it. And I really do it often." She also added, "I have never done it (tied saree) to someone else." On which, Oprah Winfrey joked, "Okay, I can see that." Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tied the saree on Oprah Winfrey beautifully and Oprah looked impressive in her pink saree. Actually, the green sweater that she was complaining about, did go well with her baby pink saree.

Cut to a few years later, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a guest at the Rendezvous with Simi Garewal and she talked about the saree moment. Aishwarya Rai looked gorgeous in a black and white sleeveless dress, Aishwarya revealed about the moment she draped a saree around Oprah. The diva said, "I was really nervous doing that because I have never made someone else wear a saree. And I was like 'Mom I wish I do you proud because I have to do this right.'"

In a strictly traditional sense, saree is not draped over sweater and jeans. However, Aishwarya Rai draped a saree with Oprah in trousers and sweater. Speaking about which in Simi Garewal's show, the actress shared, "So, what's really sweet is that she sent me a photograph with the two of us and she (Oprah Winfrey) said that next time you do it without a sweater, with a proper saree and blouse. She (Oprah) really liked it (getting a saree draped)."

Well, thanks to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for popularising saree on an international platform. Not just this moment was special; the actress has also draped a saree herself at Cannes Film Festival, which is postponed this year. We will miss Aishwarya Rai there.