On Aishwarya And Abhishek Bachchan’s Wedding Anniversary, The Couple’s Top 4 Fashion Moments Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrate their anniversary today and they are among Bollywood's most favourite couple. The two are not only one of the most inspiring couples but also a very fashionable couple in the industry. So, on their 13th wedding anniversary, here are some of the fashion moments of Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan. Let's take a look at her ensemble and look.

The Couple At Armaan Jain's Wedding Reception

At Armaan Jain's wedding reception, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was dressed to perfection in a full-sleeved anarkali. Her ensemble was flared and featured a cropped bodice and flared skirt. It was an intricately-patterned number with pink and green-toned floral accents. She paired her ensemble with a lightweight dupatta. Her makeup was accentuated by contoured cheekbones and red lip shade. The side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar. Abhishek wore a bandhgala all-black outfit and looked amazing.

The Couple At A Homage Event

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan also paid homage to the 26/11 victims at Gateway of India. The actress wore a yellow traditional suit for the occasion, which was beautifully embellished and she paired it with pyjamis. It was a full-sleeved number and the diva paired it with silver sandals that went well with her outfit. She also teamed her attire with a yellow dupatta. The makeup was dewy-toned and she upped her look with a bindi. The sleek tresses completed her avatar. Abhishek, on the other hand, looked dapper in a tuxedo and formal shoes.

The Couple At The Airport

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan looked impressive and smart at one of the airport outings. Abhishek Bachchan donned a white hoodie top and teamed it with a military green jacket and blue denims. He wore white-hued sports shoes to complete his look. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sported a black-coloured dress, which was full-sleeved and featured a slit on the front. She carried a side bag with her and the makeup was highlighted by maroon lip shade. The side-swept copper tresses completed her look.

The Couple Spending Time In The Maldives

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan also gave us a couple goal and big fashion moment when they spent quality time in the Maldives with their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Aishwarya wore a long blue gown for the occasion that was lightweight and she looked gorgeous. She also upped her look with a statement stone-studded neckpiece. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar. Abhishek, on the other hand, wore a light pink shirt and paired it with blue denims. We totally loved their look.

So, what do you think about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's outfits? Let us know that.