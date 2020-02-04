Just In
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, And Aaradhya Bachchan Look Ethnic Perfect At A Wedding
The Bachchan clan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan also graced Armaan Jain's wedding. The three looked traditional perfect in their outfits. Aishawarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan opted for anarkalis and Abhishek Bachchan wore an all-black formal suit for the occasion. So, let's decode their outfits and looks.
So, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore an all-white anarkali that was full-sleeved with flared silhouette. Her ensemble was intricately embellished and accentuated by light pink accents. The actress draped a matching dupatta with her attire and accessorised her look with a diamond neckpiece. She also upped her look with dainty studs and complementing earrings. As for her makeup, she kept it dewy with a bright red lip shade and subtle eye makeup. The long side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar. As for Aaradhya Bachchan, she wore a bright red anarkali set with embellished details. Her light red dupatta completed her look.
As for the accessories, she spruced up her look with a light bangle and shiny ballerinas. Abhishek Bachchan donned a black bandhgala jacket and matching pants. He completed his look with formal black shoes. So, how did you find their outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.