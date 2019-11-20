ENGLISH

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek And Aaradhya Give Us Traditional Outfit Goals

    By
    |

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram to share a picture with her husband, Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan recently. They were dressed in traditional outfits and gave us a portrait-perfect moment. So, let's decode their outfits and looks, which stunned us.

    So, speaking about Aishwarya Rai first, the actress wore a full-sleeved red anarkali suit. Her attire was perfect for wedding or festive occasion. It was a subtly-done suit with intricate patterns and motifs. She teamed it with a long red sequinned matching dupatta. Aishwarya Rai accessorised her look with a stunning statement neckpiece. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade and the middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Abhishek Bachchan looked ethnic-perfect in his jacket and trousers. His jacket was textured and subtly embellished and he paired it with black trousers. He also wore formal black shoes to complete his look. Aaradhya looked cute as ever in her floral light golden dress, which was paired with white stockings. She teamed her dress with golden ballerinas.

    So, what do you think about their outfit and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Photo Credits: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 16:03 [IST]
