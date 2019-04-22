Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Blue Gown Is Perfect For A Seaside Resort Vacay

ENGLISH

    Perfectly poised against the oceanic backdrop of Maldives, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a vision to behold. The actress and a fashion diva, Aishwarya took to her social media to share the moments from her seaside vacation with husband Abhishek and daughter, Aaradhya. She looked gorgeous in her voluminous gown. Let's decode her look.

    So, Aishwarya wore a flowy blue gown, which we thought perfectly blended with the backdrop. It was a sleeveless gown, with a flared silhouette. Her gown was accentuated by a soft fabric and was enhanced by a whiff of organza. Well, we are for sure that with this ensemble, Aishwarya must have inspired many women to notch up their fashion game while vacationing.

    The actress wore a statement neckpiece, which was studded with stones and elevated her style statement. The styling was meticulously done and Aishwarya's makeup was light. Her makeup was marked by a light pink lip shade and soft kohl. The impeccable bun completed her gorgeous look. Didn't she look like a dream? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2019, 17:44 [IST]
