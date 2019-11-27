Just In
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Deepika Padukone's Vibrant Salwar Suits Are Ideal For Festive Occasions
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone recently gave us vibrant salwar suit goals. While one graced an event, the other was spotted at the airport. The two looked amazing and their outfits seemed ideal for festive occasions. We have decoded their salwar suits for you. Take a look.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently attended an event with Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan to pay homage to the 26/11 victims at Gateway of India. For the occasion, Aishwarya Rai donned a bright yellow suit that featured a long kurta and pyjamis. Her kurta was accentuated by intricate white floral accents and she draped a complementing dupatta. She teamed her attire with silver sandals. Aishwarya accessorised her look with chic earrings and dazzling bangles. Her makeup was marked by contoured cheekbones, glossy pink lip shade, and a sparkling bindi. The sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone was spotted in a vibrant pink salwar suit at the airport. She looked gorgeous in her suit that consisted of a long kurta with slit neckline and flared pyjamas. Deepika's kurta was intricately patterned and she paired it with a plain pink dupatta with golden embellished border. The actress upped her look with stunning juttis and carried a classy side bag with her. Her styling was minimally done and she upped her look with hoop earrings. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The ponytail completed her look.
So, who looked more awesome? Let us know that in the comment section.