Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: The Diva's Fashion Evolution Over The Years Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Ace stylist and choreographer, Prasad Bidapa told Boldsky recently, "I trained Aishwarya Rai and Sushmita Sen for Miss India. Aishwarya Rai was this flawless beauty. I have never seen anyone like Aishwarya Rai. Her beauty is a transparent beauty, the light passes through. She is so beautiful." Well, we absolutely agree and adding to that we feel that she is getting even prettier with time. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, born on 1st November 1973, won the Miss World title in 1994 and ever since, she is considered among the most beautiful woman in the world. With blue eyes and charismatic smile, Aishwarya Rai is a rare beauty. However, her fashion has evolved the years. She too has had her hits and misses in fashion but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the ultimate diva. On her birthday, let's take a look at her fashion journey.

So, when she began her film career, the paparazzi culture was not really prevalent in India and we only got to know about her fashion sense because of her movies and magazine shoots. Before her debut film in 1997, Iruvar, which was directed by Mani Ratnam, Aishwarya had done a few modelling stints. Her modelling days were lit up with her ramp moments and photoshoots. Those were the maximalist time, when clothes were bright and heavy and the makeup was loud. So, Aishwarya Rai's modelling days couldn't quite bring out her personality. Except for a Pierre Cardin show, where she wore a formal checkered outfit with a statement pearl necklace and a few retro-inspired shoots in crop tops and denim shorts, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan didn't leave a lasting mark.

Post her modelling days and after her first few films, it was in 1999 with Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole hearts with her traditional lehengas and saris and some minimal makeup. Her outfits in the movie were vibrant with some bandhini prints. However, more than Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, it was her another 1999 film Taal, where Aishwarya Rai totally captivated the audience with her outfits and understated looks particularly in the first half of the film. Her all-black dupatta ensemble and contrasting white crop top, jacket, and bottoms won us over.

Her Bengali bridal look in Chokher Bali (2003) became an instant hit but she also made a strong case for muted saris and de-glam look. With Devdas (2002) and Umrao Jaan (2006), she definitely was regarded as the quintessential Indian beauty. But with movies like Jodhaa Akbar (2008), Aishwarya Rai showed us how to balance heavy exquisite outfits with natural makeup. She looked like a typical Mughal queen in the movie but also a lady in tune with modern sensibilities. Like her traditional fashion, her western fashion game first came to forefront with Josh (2000), where she flaunted a lot of denim outfits and summery dresses. With Josh, Aishwarya redefined modern women and then she did it again with her smart jackets and structured dresses in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

Now that was her movie fashion, but what about her red carpet fashion - the more personal fashion? Aishwarya Rai Bahchan's red carpet fashion is more prominent on the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival. She is the global brand ambassador of the International beauty brand, L'Oréal and walks the red carpet for the brand at Cannes. Aishwarya Rai has been gracing Cannes since 2002 and to be very honest, her first few years at Cannes were not very impressive in terms of outfits that she wore. She wore overwhelming outfits and her makeup game in the intial years was pretty weak too. Her traditional outfits were not proving to be outstanding on International platform but in 2004, she gave us a break from her ethnic Cannes wear with her embellished and slit Neeta Lulla gown and impressed us. Ever since, her Cannes outfit journey has mostly been uphill with a Giorgio Armani floral dress, black Gucci gown, Sabyasachi shimmery golden sari, Elie Saab outfits, but our favourite ones would be her textured strapless Roberto Cavalli gown and the fairytale-like blue Michael Cinco gown. Her Cannes ensembles showed us that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fashion game is strong and a class apart indeed.

But now with celeb-spotting culture, we know what off-duty wears celebs wear. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's personal style is simple yet stunning. She dons mostly understated tops, denims or trousers, and jackets to the airport. There are only a few moments when Aishwarya surprises us with a quirky addition. For instance, her patterned pink jacket paired with an all-black outfit surprised the shutterbugs. Sometimes, the actress is also seen in floral suits or formal ensembles at the airport. When in the city, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is mostly seen in anarkali suits, short dresses like the denim one, or pantsuits depending on the occasion. The diva keeps it simple and straightforward, without too much of fancies and ruffles - that she reserves only for the red carpet and glittering events. For celeb wedding occasions or diwali parties, Aishwarya's fashion sense is pretty trendy. She wears a lot of shimmering white outfits for wedding events. For instance, both at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Deepika Padukone's reception, the actress wore a white anarkali and ivory lehenga that were intricately embellished. But for festive occasions, she wears bright hues. Recently, at Bachchan diwali bash, she made heads turn with her bright red ethnic wear.

So, don't you think, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fashion has evolved to a great extent. Happy Birthday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan!