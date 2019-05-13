Cannes Flashback: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Hit & Miss Fashion Journey So Far

2002: In A Neeta Lulla Sari Aishwarya began her Cannes journey with a Neeta Lulla sari. We understand that she wanted to traditionally represent India by donning a sari but this one was a miss mostly because of her styling and jewellery. While her golden Neeta Lulla sari was exquisite, her heavy jewellery was too elaborate and seemed more bridal than red carpet. Also that vibrant pink lip shade was a major no-no. We wished she had worn a nude lip shade.

Verdict: Miss

2003 (Look 1): In A Neeta Lulla Sari The diva disappointed us yet again with a Neeta Lulla sari. It was a bright green sari, which she teamed with an intricately-embroidered floral blouse. We actually liked the drape of her sari but it was her heavy neckpiece jewellery again that didn't suit the look. The dewy makeup suited her but it was the high bun that looked awful.

Verdict: Miss

2003 (Look 2): In A Neeta Lulla Separates Continuing her overboard look, Ash booed us again with her vibrant textured pink blouse, which seemed so unflattering and she paired it with a heavily shimmery structured skirt. Her dupatta complemented her skirt but did nothing to enhance her look. On the top of it, the makeup was not great and the bun just ruined her look.

Verdict: Miss

2004: In A Neeta Lulla Gown The next year was a tad bit better but we couldn't say it was awesome for the former Miss World. Aishwarya again went for a Neeta Lulla number, which was a silver embellished gown. With this, she gave us a break from the ethnic outfits. This silver sequinned gown of hers was so much better but the slits on the gown were so poorly done. However, she went for more minimal look this year and that was a turning point for Aishwarya.

Verdict: Hit

2005 (Look 1): In A Gucci Gown Come 2005 and Aishwarya ditched Neeta Lulla for an international designer. By then, we believe Ash understood global fashion more vividly. So, she wore a black Gucci gown that was an eye-opener and too good. The gown was accentuated by intricate mesh work and the mermaid-cut. Her jewellery was light and she went for diamonds instead of gold. The makeup was more natural and the wavy tresses worked wonders for her.

Verdict: Hit

2005 (Look 2): In A Giorgio Armani Dress Aishwarya's second number was a Giorgio Armani dress, which was ruffled and she looked stunning in it. Her attire was dipped in an ivory hue and adorned with multi-coloured floral prints. She teamed her ensemble with black sandals and the makeup consisted of a glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The side-swept sleek tresses completed her look.

Verdict: Hit

2006: In A Roberto Cavalli Gown The previous year Aishwarya had fashion successes but in 2006, she notched up her avatar and gave us one of her best fashion moments with this strapless Roberto Cavalli gown. It was a ruffled violet gown that enhanced her slender frame and we absolutely loved the serpentine-shaped neckpiece. Well, Ash did take chances this time and the side-swept tresses finished her look. This year, her movie 'Provoked' was also screened.

Verdict: Hit

2007: In A Giorgio Armani Gown This year was special for Aishwarya as she came with Abhishek Bachchan and their film, 'Guru' was screened. The actress turned heads with an off-shouldered Giorgio Armani gown, which was splashed in a pristine white hue and featured feathery accents on the bodice. The diamond choker was absolutely spot-on and she upped her makeup with a silver eye shadow.

Verdict: Hit

2008 (Look 1): In A Roberto Cavalli Gown Around this year, we noticed that Aishwarya's favourite Cannes designers were Armani and Cavalli. Her fuchsia gown by Cavalli was a major hit and we thought that with this number, she truly took her fashion game notches higher. She looked like a whiff of fresh air in this gorgeous gown and could have easily been one of the best-dressed that year.

Verdict: Hit

2008 (Look 2): In An Armani Prive However, she didn't have hit all the time. This green Armani Prive gown of hers came as a major disaster. To be very honest, her styling and makeup was beautifully done but we didn't like the gown. The metallic textured green with floral accents and a side-slit looked overwhelming. So, yes Aishwarya served a slight disappointment here.

Verdict: Miss

2009: In A Roberto Cavalli Gown While most of her Roberto Cavalli gown worked wonders on us, this one didn't. She wore a strapless Cavalli gown that was partly embellished and partly feathered. We didn't like the gown much but more than the gown, it was her makeup that ruined the look. The nude-toned makeup here and the side-swept high bun made it an underwhelming look.

Verdict: Miss

2010 (Look 1): In A Sabyasachi Sari Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brought back her traditional fashion game but this time, she pulled it off. She wore a Sabyasachi sari that was exquisitely embellished in gold and she teamed it with a black blouse that went well with her attire. The middle-parted impeccable bun and the smoky kohl added definitions to her ethnic look.

Verdict: Hit

2010 (Look 2): In An Elie Saab Gown The diva finally ended her Cavalli and Armani streak by donning an Elie Saab gown. The lavender gown with sheer delicate sleeves was beautiful and featured meticulous ruffled accents. The gown was beautiful but it was the experimentation in makeup that didn't go well. The glossy pink lip shade and the puffed hairdo brought her look notches down.

Verdict: Miss

2011: In An Armani Gown Well, we felt that Aishwarya wanted her look to be more contemporary this time. In 2011, she stunned us with a sharp-edged colour-blocked gown by Armani. It was a strapless gown with an asymmetrical ivory bodice and contrasting navy blue skirt with a train. The chic jewellery and the beautiful bun worked for her. She was clearly experimenting.

Verdict: Hit

2012: In An Elie Saab Gown Aishwarya carried her post baby weight this time but nonetheless didn't fail to woo us with her embellished black gown, which came from Elie Saab. It was a dazzling sequinned gown with sheer sleeves and Ash looked amazing in it. The glossy pink lip shade and smoky kohl went well with her look. However, the side-swept tresses were the most refreshing element to her look.

Verdict: Hit

2013: In A Gucci Gown Aishwarya was experimenting but not quite everything was working in her favour. She shocked us at Cannes 2013 with a metallic teal-hued Gucci gown that was one-shouldered and sharply structural. However, it was her makeup that made her look harsh and disastrous. The bright pink lip shade and the high bun were sort of a bummer.

Verdict: Miss

2014: In A Roberto Cavalli Aishwarya stuck to her comfort zone in 2014 by donning a Cavalli gown for the red carpet appearance. It was a golden-hued gown, which was absolutely modern and accentuated by sheer accents. With this gown, we felt she represented India beautifully. The textured accents, the pink lip shade, and the middle-parted tresses made her look impressive.

Verdict: Hit

2015: In A Ralph & Russo Gown Aishwarya sported a Ralph & Russo gown that was accentuated by origami folds. It was a strapless gown with sharp edges and was adorned with a sprinkle of black accents. This was a voluminous gown and this was the beginning of her fairy tale gown journey. The makeup was upped by smoky kohl and nude lip shade and the side-swept wavy tresses elevated her look. We also loved her delicate earrings.

Verdict: Hit

2016: In A Rami Kadi Gown This was the year when Aishwarya was heavily criticised for her purple lip shade. She also received a jibe from fellow Cannes queen, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. The actress wore a floral Rami Kadi gown, which we felt was awesome and classy. The smoky kohl went well with her look but that purple lip shade didn't do anything to up her avatar.

Verdict: Miss

2017: In A Michael Cinco Gown Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with this gown gave us a Cinderella moment. It was a voluminous gown by Michael Cinco that totally took our breath away. It was an off-shouldered blue ball gown that was adorned with floral appliques and she looked beyond amazing in it. This time, her dewy makeup and magenta lip shade was on-point. The sleek tresses went well with her look.

Verdict: Hit

2018 (Look 1): In A Michael Cinco Gown Well, Michael Cinco gave us another extraordinary gown in 2018. Aishwarya created history by sporting a 20-foot cape dress that was inspired by butterfly and took around 3000 hours to create. It was a surreal abstract piece and she spruced up her look with a sapphire and amethyst earrings from de Grisogono. The previous year was also the year, where Ash was honoured for gracing Cannes Film Festival for more than 15 years.

Verdict: Hit