    Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Flaunt Vibrant Outfits At Harmandir Sahib

    By
    |

    After visiting the Tirumala Tirupati Temple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh went to Harmandir Sahib to seek the blessings. They were dressed in Sabyasachi outfits but this time, the couple opted for more vibrant hues. So, let's decode their outfits and looks.

    So, Deepika Padukone wore a salwar suit and Ranveer looked impressive in his jacket and pants. Speaking about Deepika first, she wore a rich maroon suit that was elaborately embellished and accentuated by intricate textured patterns. It was a heavy kurta, which she paired with complementing salwar. The actress also draped a matching dupatta that was lit up by meticulously-done motifs. She wore a statement gemstone neckpiece and kadas to up her look. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones and muted pink lip shade. The sindoor-clad bun rounded out her avatar.

    Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, went for a richly patterned outfit that consisted of floral jacquard kurta and pyjama. He paired his ensemble with a jacket that was intricately done. The actor also sported shades. The couple were joined by their family, who also wore traditionals. So, what do you think about their outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Friday, November 15, 2019, 11:38 [IST]
