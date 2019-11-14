Just In
- 16 min ago World Diabetes Day 2019: Expert Tips To Eat Right And Manage Diabetes
-
- 41 min ago Living In A Nuclear Family? 8 Common Problems That You May Relate To
- 1 hr ago Google Uses 'Walking Trees' Doodle To Mark Children's Day And Raise Awareness About Deforestation
- 2 hrs ago Exclusive: What Leads To A Tiff Between Best Friends? Real People Share Their Stories
Don't Miss
- Movies Darbar Audio Launch: Date, Time, Venue And Other Details!
- Finance Gold Price In India Above Rs 38,000 On Weak Risk Appetite
- News Verdict will strengthen our belief, says Sabarimala chief priest after SC ruling
- Sports Test cricket returns to Pakistan after a decade, Sri Lanka confirm series next month
- Technology Vodafone CEO Nick Read Apologizes To Government Over Liquidation Comments
- Education Delhi Nursery Admission 2020-21: Explore Admission Schedule And Registration Details
- Automobiles Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 4000: Prices Now Starting At Rs 1.14 Lakh
- Travel Kalady – The Land Of Holy Shrines
Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Look Traditional Perfect On Their First Anniversary
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated their first anniversary. The couple visited Lord Venkateswara to seek the blessings. They looked traditional perfect in their Sabyasachi outfits and were joined by their family as well. So, let's decode their outfits, which absolutely stunned us.
So speaking about Deepika first, she wore a red-hued silk brocade sari. Her sari was accentuated by intricate golden motifs and featured meticulously done border. Deepika Padukone paired her attire with a full-sleeved red blouse that was marked by miniature patterns. She upped her look with heavy jewellery that consisted of an elaborate neckpiece and choker, exquisite kadas, and stunning jhumkis. The makeup was natural and highlighted by pink lip shade. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.
Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, wore an all-white kurta pyjama and teamed it with a bandhgala jacket that was enhanced by intricate floral patterns. He also draped a rich red shawl with golden motifs. Ranveer upped his look with classy frames. So, what do you think about their anniversary picture. Didn't they look adorable together? Feel free to share opinions in the comments.