Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Look Traditional Perfect On Their First Anniversary Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated their first anniversary. The couple visited Lord Venkateswara to seek the blessings. They looked traditional perfect in their Sabyasachi outfits and were joined by their family as well. So, let's decode their outfits, which absolutely stunned us.

So speaking about Deepika first, she wore a red-hued silk brocade sari. Her sari was accentuated by intricate golden motifs and featured meticulously done border. Deepika Padukone paired her attire with a full-sleeved red blouse that was marked by miniature patterns. She upped her look with heavy jewellery that consisted of an elaborate neckpiece and choker, exquisite kadas, and stunning jhumkis. The makeup was natural and highlighted by pink lip shade. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, wore an all-white kurta pyjama and teamed it with a bandhgala jacket that was enhanced by intricate floral patterns. He also draped a rich red shawl with golden motifs. Ranveer upped his look with classy frames. So, what do you think about their anniversary picture. Didn't they look adorable together? Feel free to share opinions in the comments.