ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Look Traditional Perfect On Their First Anniversary

    By
    |

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated their first anniversary. The couple visited Lord Venkateswara to seek the blessings. They looked traditional perfect in their Sabyasachi outfits and were joined by their family as well. So, let's decode their outfits, which absolutely stunned us.

    So speaking about Deepika first, she wore a red-hued silk brocade sari. Her sari was accentuated by intricate golden motifs and featured meticulously done border. Deepika Padukone paired her attire with a full-sleeved red blouse that was marked by miniature patterns. She upped her look with heavy jewellery that consisted of an elaborate neckpiece and choker, exquisite kadas, and stunning jhumkis. The makeup was natural and highlighted by pink lip shade. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.

    Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, wore an all-white kurta pyjama and teamed it with a bandhgala jacket that was enhanced by intricate floral patterns. He also draped a rich red shawl with golden motifs. Ranveer upped his look with classy frames. So, what do you think about their anniversary picture. Didn't they look adorable together? Feel free to share opinions in the comments.

    More DEEPIKA PADUKONE News

    Read more about: deepika padukone ranveer singh
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue