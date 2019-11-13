Deepika Padukone's Blazing Red Dress Is The Party Wear You Need Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone was dressed in red for the Round Table with Anupama Chopra. The actress looked gorgeous in her attire and her styling and makeup was also beautifully done. The Chhapaak actress looked radiant and we have decoded her look for you.

So, Deepika donned a Rosie Assoulin dress that was dramatic and stylish. The dress was sleeveless and featured puffed accents and cinched waist. The midi skirt was flared but pleated and subtly crisp. It was a stunning number and Deepika Padukone teamed her ensemble with matching Louboutin pumps. However, not just her dress, her accessory game was also strong. The diva sported delicate neckpieces and hoops.

As for her makeup, she highlighted her look with a red lip shade with orange tinge. The eye shadow was pink in hue and impeccably-applied kohl upped her look. She also contoured her cheekbones and the wavy streaked ponytail wrapped up her gorgeous avatar. Deepika Padukone looked amazing. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

Photo Credit: Instagram