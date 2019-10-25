Jio Mami 2019 Closing Ceremony: The Actresses Who Caught Our Attention With Their Stylish Outfits

Deepika Padukone We loved this outfit of Deepika Padukone's more than the previous one, which was a Giambattista Valli gown. Her pant skirt attire was by Gauri and Nainika and it was about contrasts. The top was unapologetically ruffled and sleeveless. The pants were crisp and came with a sweeping half-cape. She teamed her attire with black pumps from Louboutin. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the Padmaavat accessorised her look with dainty studs. She upped her look with matte pink lip shade but we thought her smokey eye makeup was a bit overwhelming. However, the impeccable bun suited her. Deepika Padukone looked amazing.

Nushrat Bharucha Nushrat Bharucha also looked pretty in her attire. She wore a red-hued draped attire by Nidhika Shekhar. Her ensemble was structured and collared with overlapping details. The attire was also sharply-pleated and looked understated. Well, with this ensemble, Nushrat gave us fashion goals. Styled by Nidhi Jeswani, she notched up her look with a statement neckpiece from Amrapali, which went well with her look. The makeup was dewy-toned with a lot of pink touches. The side-swept neat tresses completed her red carpet-perfect look.

Kubbra Sait Kubbra Sait was the host for the evening and we absolutely loved her skirt and top. The actress and host was seen twirling for the shutterbugs. Kubbra was styled by Sanam Ratansi and her attire of the night was from Pankaj & Nidhi. She wore a patterned top that featured subtle floral accents. The skirt was also intricately-printed and was marked by sharp pleats. She wore quirky earrings and teamed her attire with embellished heels. The makeup was dewy and the curly bob tresses rounded out her avatar.

Rakul Preet Singh Rakul Preet Singh made a dazzling entry at the closing ceremony of Jio Mami Film Festival 2019. She wore a sequinned black dress, which came from the label, Galia Lahav. Her tailored-sleeved dress featured a plunging neckline and had overlapping details with tassles and a subtle front slit. It was an impressive number and Rakul Preet was styled by Tanya Ghavri. She paired her black attire with matching peep-hole sandals, which were from Jimmy Choo. The makeup was beautifully done with brownish-pink lip shade and smokey eye makeup. The sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Sayani Gupta Sayani Gupta also hosted the closing ceremony of Jio Mami 2019 and she wore a Rhea Pillai Rastogi sari for the night. Her black sari was lit up intricate shimmering accents and we also loved her complementing blouse that was sheer with glittering floral work. Styled by Shreeja Rajgopal, Sayani accessorised her look minimally with drop earrings and a delicate ring from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. The makeup was dewy with contoured cheekbones, matte pink lip shade, and pink eye shadow with mascara. The middle-parted waves-like tresses completed her traditional look.